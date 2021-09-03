Karatsev for the first time in his career reached the third round of the US Open :: Tennis :: RBC Sport

For a Russian, this is the first time in his career to participate in the tournament, in the second round he managed to cope with Australian Jordan Thompson

Photo: JASON SZENES / EPA



Russian tennis player Aslan Karatsev won the second round match of the US Open. The match against Australian Jordan Thompson ended with a score of 3: 6; 3: 6; 7: 5; 7: 6 (11: 9), 6: 1 in favor of Karatsev.

For Aslan Karatsev, this is the first time in his career to participate in the final part of the tournament. In the ranking of the Association of Professional Tennis Players (APR), he takes 25th place. During his career, he won one singles title.

Jordan Thompson is ranked 59th in the ATP rankings and has no singles titles to his credit. The best result of his performances at the US Open was reaching the fourth round in 2020.

Earlier, the second round match in the tournament was lost by the Russian woman Lyudmila Samsonova. Her meeting against Gret Minnen from Belgium ended with the score 4: 6, 4: 6.

During the meeting, the Russian woman performed two aces and made eight double faults. In addition, she managed to realize 1 of 4 break points. Her opponent took one ace and made two double faults. At the same time, she realized 3 out of 10 break points.

Photo: Sofascore



In the ranking of the Women’s Tennis Organization, Samsonova occupies 52nd place, she has one title in singles. This year, for the first time in her career, she managed to overcome the first round of the US Open.

Gret Minnen is ranked 105th in the WTA rankings and has no singles titles. This year, for the first time in her career, she managed to overcome the second round of the tournament.