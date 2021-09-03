Karpin explained why he did not take Ionov and Fernandez to the match with Cyprus – Gazeta.Ru

The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin told why he did not take Mario Fernandez and Alexei Ionov to the game against Cyprus. “Match TV”…

“The losses of Mario and Ionov are most sensitive. I would not say that these are injuries, rather, discomfort. After such an intense game as with Croatia, this happens. We cannot risk the health of the players now, ”Karpin said.

The Russian national team will play with Cyprus on the road on Saturday, September 4. The opponents will be judged by the Spanish referee team led by Alejandro Hernandez. The meeting will start at 19:00 Moscow time. The match against Malta will take place on September 7 in Moscow at the Spartak stadium.

Previously head coach of Rostov, ex-mentor of the Russian national team Yuri Semin shared expectations from the upcoming matches of the national team against Cyprus and Malta in the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup.