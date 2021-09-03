Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker flirt with each other online, fueling romance rumors

Kendall Jenner / Devin Booker

Not all representatives of the Kardashian star family – Jenner, who made a reality show out of his life, willingly share personal news on the network. The most secretive of these is perhaps 24-year-old Kendall Jenner. More is known about the celebrity’s modeling career than about matters of the heart. However, some information still appears on the network. In the summer, sources from the circle of her sister Kim Kardashian assured that Jenner was dating 23-year-old basketball player Devin Booker, who plays for the NBA Phoenix Suns. And this week, the alleged couple reminded of themselves again.



Kendall Jenner



Devin Booker



Kendall posted new frames on her Instagram, changing the color of her eyes using a filter, and instead of a signature she put a smiley in the form of a strawberry.

I love strawberry, – commented on the post of the model Devin Booker and received from her a new portion of emoticons in response.

Soon, Jenner shared a frame in a striped bikini in a story.

In June, Kendall and Devin were seen in the same car after having a meal at a restaurant. And in April, if you believe the guesses of the press, they went to Arizona together. A romantic trip was hinted at by shots with similar views that appeared on the pages of the athlete and the model on the social network.

Over the past few years, Kendall Jenner has had several relationships with basketball players: she dated NBA players Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons.