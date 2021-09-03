Khloe Kardashian responded with disgruntled Kim anniversary party

The TV star assures that the holiday was organized “in the safest way that you can imagine.”

The Kim Kardashian family was criticized for a trip to a private island where Kim celebrated her 40th birthday. The party against the backdrop of the pandemic was considered a feast during the plague. The sisters of the birthday girl Khloe Kardashian spoke out about the scandal on the TV show Helen DeGeneres.

“I haven’t heard much about it, but I know people are upset that we all left town,” Chloe said. This year has been disappointing, I understand. I think everyone went through a sea of ​​disappointments, but she turned 40, and this is what she really really wanted. It was very pleasant for us.

Chloe tried to explain that the trip was safe for the organizers of the holiday.

– We have taken all precautions to be there. Everyone was grateful for the tourist aspect of the event, many people said that we were the first guests, that this is the first party in several months, that this (the income of the organizers of the event – Auth.) Will help them pay their bills or do something for their family … Hearing such words when we were there, we felt great, safe. We did it in the safest way I could imagine, ”said Sister Kardashian.

The day before, 36-year-old Chloe said that she had had a coronavirus, and spoke about the symptoms.

