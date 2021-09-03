Kim Kardashian and her candid photos: celebration of the 40th anniversary

American celebrity Kim Kardashian is not shy about showing curvaceous forms in candid looks. On October 21, the star celebrated her birthday and showed lush breasts and hips in a revealing way.

Kardashian posted footage from a photo shoot on Instagram, which became an advertisement for her cosmetics and the KKW Beauty brand. The socialite presented a new sexy photo session on her birthday.

In the photo, you can see how Kim sat down sexually on a huge birthday cake in a sexy bra, and tight silver leggings squeezed her thighs.

The stylists did the celebrities with bright makeup with an accent on the eyes, and painted up their plump lips with a brown gloss.

With such stylish shots, the socialite announced the launch of a new collection of the Opalescent cosmetics line – inspired by the opal, which is her zodiac stone. The collection symbolically appeared on the birthday of the celebrity, namely at 10:46 – the exact time of her birth.

The new collection includes a 10-shade eyeshadow palette, lip liner, liquid lipstick and lip gloss.

“I decided to celebrate my 40th anniversary with a unique collection. Working on it, I breathed in my stone – opal. The shades of the Opalescent Collection are bold, bright and energetic. It was important for me that they could be versatile enough for everyday makeup,” said Kardashian …

