Kim Kardashian calls for an end to hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh

American model of Armenian descent Kim Kardashian called on their subscribers on Twitter spread the news that Armenians were attacked in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“We pray that brave men and women will protect Artsakh and Armenia. The news is misleading – these are not” clashes, “she said.

Please share the news @esrailian Armenians in #Arstakh have been attacked. We are praying brave men & women risking their lives to protect Artsakh & #Armenia… The news is misleading & these are not “clashes.” – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 27, 2020

“Armenia has become a victim of unprovoked attacks by Azerbaijan and the accompanying predictable campaign of disinformation,” the model said.

Kardashian accused the Azerbaijani authorities of blocking social networks – except for those engaged in military propaganda.

Armenia has been the victim of unprovoked attacks by Azerbaijan & the predictable disinformation campaign that accompanies them. Azerbaijan is blocking social media except for war propaganda. – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 27, 2020

According to Kardashian, it is necessary to send international observers to the conflict zone and call for political and diplomatic measures. She invited her readers to visit the website of the US Armenian Committee to call on Congress and the White House to recognize the attack, Baku to end the aggression, and the US Department of Defense to end military aid to Azerbaijan.

We need international observers to investigate & call for international political and diplomatic measures to prevent unnecessary escalation & tragedy. Please use: https://t.co/9TsRNdd7Gy to call on the White House & Congress Azerbaijan’s attack on #Artsakh, – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 27, 2020

Large-scale hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh began on September 27, 2020. The Armenian Foreign Ministry reported on the shelling of settlements. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry accused Armenia of “large-scale provocation”, shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani army and announced the beginning of a “rapid counteroffensive”.

Deaths and injuries reported civilians. Martial law was introduced both in Armenia and in certain regions of Azerbaijan.

In Turkey said they support Azerbaijan in the conflict with Armenia, which, according to Ankara, “once again violated international law.” The United States warned other states against interfering in the situation.

Prior to that, on July 12 of this year, in the area of ​​the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia there was an armed clashOn July 13, the conflict continued. Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan informedthat Azerbaijani troops destroyed a stronghold on the territory of Armenia, artillery installations, vehicles and manpower.