Kim Kardashian: dossier on the star (biography, personal life, interesting facts)

Kim Kardashian

Career: fashion model, actress, socialite

Date of Birth: October 21, 1980

Status: married (almost divorced)

Kim Kardashian – American fashion model, actress, socialite. She became popular thanks to her participation in a family reality show, as well as because of her friendship with fashion model Paris Hilton. She starred for Playboy magazine, works as a model and designer.

Childhood

Born October 21, 1980 in Los Angeles. Father – Robert Kardashian (1944-2003), a famous American lawyer of Armenian origin. Mother – Chris Jenner (1955), a socialite who has Scottish and Dutch roots. In 1989, Kris broke up with Robert Kardashian, and in 1991 she remarried the athlete Bruce Jenner (1949), taking his last name. Kim has only nine brothers and sisters, three are relatives, the others are half-brothers.

Kim and money

While attending Marymount High School, the future star worked for a music advertising firm that was owned by her father. At the age of 16, Kim was presented with a fashionable car, and already from the age of 18, they began to give her less money so that she herself could learn to earn it. Later, together with her sisters Courtney and Chloe, Kim opened her own clothing store. At the age of 19, Kim has already become one of the most famous party girls in Los Angeles. Kimberly’s father, Robert Kardashian, died in 2003 of cancer.

Despite the fact that Kim is considered the most famous representative of the family, her half-sister Kylie Jenner remains the richest. At the age of 21, she already had a fortune of $ 900 million thanks to the launch of the popular cosmetics line Kylie Cosmetics.

Kim and work

In the early 2000s, Kim met the wife of a friend of Sugar Ray’s father, Bernadette. The girl had a large wardrobe, but she did not know how to pick up things to go out, and because of the work of her husband (he was a boxer), Bernadette had to regularly go out on the red carpet. Kardashian advised her to revise her wardrobe, and put up extra things for sale through a personal profile in the eBay store. This helped her become a personal assistant to Paris Hilton, with whom they later became friends.

The first loud scandal

In 2006, Kim got into the first scandal. Her home video with singer Ray J quickly spread around the world wide web. When Kim filed a lawsuit against the company that was going to distribute the video disc, fans felt that she was thereby admitting involvement in the videos. Subsequently, it was believed that this situation was directed by the secular lioness herself in order to raise the ratings. Kardashian took the claim against this company, having sued $ 5 million in compensation.

Own clothing boutique

In the same 2006, the Kardashian sisters opened the first Dash boutique, which was the subject of an episode in the reality show. The customers in this store are celebrities, mostly friends of their parents.

Filming in Playboy and contracts

In 2007, Playboy magazine published a series of photographs of the Kardashians in the nude genre, and after a while Kim signed a contract with a popular clothing manufacturer, becoming the face of the company. Since that time, the girl has been participating in shows and advertising campaigns for numerous fashion brands, including Quick Trim, Kotex and Sketchers. Together with her sisters, the socialite releases collections of accessories and bags under the Kardashian Kollection brand.

Kim – actress

Kim’s career as an actress began with the TV series Beyond the Break, where she appeared as Ellie for 4 seasons. The next appearance of the secular lioness in the cinema was the comedy “Unreal Blockbuster”. However, for this film, Kardashian was even nominated for “Golden Raspberry” as “the worst actress.” It is interesting that the girl received such a nomination more than once. However, Kim continued to act in films.

Kim – designer

Together with her sisters, Kim became the author of a limited edition clothing for the Bebe brand. A distinctive feature of the stylistic clothing from Kardashians is the combination of leather and cotton, emphasizing femininity. Soon, Kim had her own project – the design of jewelry for the Virgin Saints and Angels, made in ethnic style.

Interesting Facts

In July 2010, a wax figure of Kimberly appeared in the Tussauds Museum in New York, few can boast of such. In the same year, she released her own fragrance, Kim Kardashian.

Kim’s figure and plastic surgery

Kim pays special attention to his figure. According to surgeons and Kardashian fans, she performed a number of plastic surgeries: rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, buttock augmentation, and liposuction. In addition, according to journalists, the star regularly makes Botox injections, plasma lifting and contouring.

Kimberly honestly answers all plastic questions, but not everyone believes her answers. The socialite denies that she made a breast – she showed her photos in her youth, where she already had a 3rd size.

There is also a constant debate about the size of the Kardashian’s buttocks: some surgeons say that such naturalness is observed with heredity. But others are sure that it has not done without plastics: the volume of the hips of the style icon is 99 cm, and the volume of the waist is 60 cm. Kim does not hide Botox injections and even shares his feelings after them. And the model talked about liposuction back in 2004.

In August 2018, the socialite surprised the subscribers of her blog with a photo in which she appeared with a novelty in the beauty industry. She had a necklace implanted under her skin, which also glows in the rhythm of her heartbeat.

Kim’s disease

Despite her status as a style icon, Kim shares photos with her fans without makeup or filters. Kardashian suffers from diseases such as psoriasis and arthritis.

Do you believe that Kim is over 40?

In 2020, Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday on a private island beach. Before the party, she asked friends to endure a 2-week quarantine, after which everyone went to the holiday, which took place without masks and social distance. Kim’s behavior has sparked outrage on social media. The birthday girl was called indifferent and accused of lack of respect for people on lower incomes who are forced to refuse to meet with relatives on Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Personal life

In 2000, Kardashian married music producer Damon Thomas, whom she met at one of the parties. The couple divorced four years later.

In 2011, Kim got married for the second time. Her chosen one was the forward of the basketball team “New Jersey Nets” Chris Humphries, whom the star met in 2010 on the set of a reality show. 72 days after the marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce due to irreconcilable contradictions. The couple finally broke up in June 2013.

But Kim did not want to remain alone for a long time. Interestingly, while still married to a basketball player, Kardashian began dating rapper Kanye West. Kanye and Kim announced their romance in early 2012. All acquaintances and friends spoke of them as an extremely pleasant couple. Today they already have four children, the last one was born by a surrogate mother.

In February 2021, the picture of the couple ceased to be perfect – they announced a divorce. Friends of Kanye said that he knew – to be divorced, but it was a very sad day for him.

Most recently, during the presentation of Kanye’s new album “Donda”, Kim Kardashian appeared there in a wedding dress. The media immediately started talking about the fact that the divorce was postponed, and the couple was working on the relationship. However, other sources say that Kim is just creatively supporting West. Also, New Channel wrote that Kanye West admitted that he was cheating on Kim.

Photo – Getty Images

