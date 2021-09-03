Kim Kardashian is promoting Ethereum Max. But what is this coin? | Blockchain24

At the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami, boxer Floyd Mayweather faced criticism for his EthereumMax shirt, a cryptocurrency that attendees could use to pay for tickets to his fight against Logan Paul.

Kim Kardashian West, on the other hand, doesn’t wear a $ 20 T-shirt to promote a little-known token. She uses Instagram for this. She has 228 million subscribers there.

Is Kim Kardashian promoting a scam?

Yesterday Kim Kardashian shared a story about EthereumMax with her 228 million Instagram followers.

Kardashian writes in his post: “Hi guys! I have a big announcement. ” Then the video goes to the page with the text about EthereumMax.

It is followed by the necessary hashtags, including #AD, which means it is an advertisement. This is important because it provides some legal protection for celebrities promoting potentially toxic supplements, lifestyle choices, and shitcoins.

Mayweather himself ignored the move in 2018 when he advertised Centra (we hardly remember it either), which led to the SEC suing him for not telling him paid for support. Mayweather paid only a fine, but the founder of Centra went to jail.

Kardashian and Mayweather aren’t the only ones promoting the coin. Former NBA player Paul Pearce, who has lost his job as an ESPN analyst, told the sports network in May that he is more satisfied with his new love for EthereumMax anyway. He tweeted – along with a link to the Ethereum Max website: “I made more money with this cryptocurrency in a month than in a year of work.”

So what is EthereumMax?

Basically, it is an ERC-20 token, meaning it is programmed to work on the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum Max promises to provide token holders with a share of all transactions – in this case 3%. It has issued two quadrillion tokens (not a typo), which have been trading for pennies since launch on May 14.

It is mainly traded for ETH on Uniswap, a decentralized exchange that allows anyone to place a token. We would like to give you more information about eMax, but alas, that’s about it. There is no technical document (the roadmap says it will appear in the third quarter of 2021). It’s just a marketing campaign now. And the support of the Kardashians gives the token a lot of prominence.

For those looking to score: Kardashian is ranked 10th in social media reach with 319 million followers on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram (according to Visual Capitalist as of May) and 228 million followers on Instagram alone. For comparison: Dogecoin champion Elon Musk has only 56 million. Instagram Stories are a bit like Snapchat.

Since the Kardashians have more followers, it’s no doubt a lot of people have seen this fleeting post about EthereumMax.