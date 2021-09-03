Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and other sisters starred with their mother Kris for the cover of the gloss

Kendall, Kris and Kylie Jenner, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian

The network is discussing the latest issue of CR Fashion Book Karin Roitfeld with the entire Kardashian-Jenner family on the cover. Collecting five sisters for one photo shoot is not an easy task, but Roitfeld coped with it. In the new issue of the publication, she focused the readers’ attention on the topic of public and private in life. The stars of the reality show, according to Karin, were perfect as the heroines of the number.

For more than ten years now, they have been telling the whole world about their private lives. In the same edition you rarely see them together, so we were lucky, – said Karin Roitfeld about the work on the number.



Kendall, Kris and Kylie Jenner, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner posed for the cover with their mother Kris, entrusting her to tell about the family. Kris Jenner has always been and remains the driving force behind the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Outside of the project, she keeps her finger on the pulse of the success of each of her daughters.

I am always at my best when someone needs me. The feeling that you are needed gives strength. I want my children to need me, because that’s how I get goals. I am the captain of this ship. It’s my job to make sure everything’s okay – Chris said in an interview.



Chris Jenner



Kim Kardashian



Kendall Jenner



Kylie Jenner





Kourtney Kardashian