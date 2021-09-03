Kim Kardashian regretted the subscribers and decided to give them $ 500 each: Phenomena: Values: Lenta.ru

The star of the reality show “The Kardashian Family”, entrepreneur Kim Kardashian-West, took pity on the needy fans and decided to give them $ 500 (37 thousand rubles) each. This is reported by Page Six.

In her social networks, the 40-year-old celebrity announced that she would donate money to “a thousand lucky ones” in honor of Christmas. “I know 2020 has been a tough year. People are struggling to survive, worried about how they will pay the bills, buy food and gifts under the Christmas tree for their children. I want to express my love and send $ 500 to a thousand people, ”said Kardashian.

The TV star asked subscribers to leave the hashtags $ Cashtag and #KKWHoliday in the comments and promised to randomly select the winners. Fans thanked her for her generosity and said they would be delighted to have the opportunity to win the competition.

