Kim Kardashian said that she herself looked after her husband when he was sick with COVID-19

Kim Kardashian complained that she had to take care of her husband, who became ill with COVID-19 at the very beginning of the pandemic, on her own – except for them, there were only four small children in the house, and there was no one to help her. According to the TV star, she was very scared – especially because at that moment no one understood what kind of illness it was.

TV star Kim Kardashian admitted that her husband Kanye West suffered a coronavirus infection at the very beginning of the pandemic. In an interview with Grazia magazine, she said that it was very difficult for her, since she had to take care of her sick husband, having four small children in her arms.

“Kanye had it at the very beginning, when no one really understood what was going on,” the 39-year-old celebrity complained. – It was so scary and incomprehensible. I had four of my kids with me – and there was no one else in the house who could help. “

According to Kim Kardashian, Kanye West tested positive for COVID-19 around the same time that actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced the infection. They turned out to be one of the first stars of show business to publicly talk about it, and it was in the middle of March this year (Kanye West himself, meanwhile, announced on Twitter in July that he had been ill in February). The TV star admitted that she had to look after her husband herself.

“I had to change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he was not feeling well. It was difficult because everything was incomprehensible, – she said. “Changing bed linen with gloves and a face shield turned out to be scary.” Then she added, “Maybe our planet needed a break.”

Kanye West himself spoke about his experience to Forbes magazine in a separate interview. “I had chills, I was shaking in bed, taking a hot shower and watching videos that told me what to do to get over it,” the rapper said. “I remember someone told me that Drake had a coronavirus, and I replied that Drake could not be worse than me!” Indeed, rapper Drake was not worse – after he did the test, he then announced a negative result.

It is not the first time that Kim Kardashian herself has talked about how she has to take care of her husband this year – she previously talked about how she copes with his bipolar disorder. After the Kardashian husband spoke out to supporters as an independent candidate for the US presidency in July, revealing the secret of her desire to have an abortion and bursting into tears, the public had an opportunity to appreciate how difficult it is for the rapper’s wife to deal with his mood swings. Then Kanye West erupted in a series of aggressive tweets addressed to his wife and her mother Kris Jenner, but Kim Kardashian reacted to this with a post on Instagram Stories, in which she explained what was happening to her husband’s state of mind.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder,” she wrote. – Everyone who has it, or someone whose loved one suffers from it, knows how difficult and painful it is to understand this. I have never been open about how this affects our lives at home because I want to protect our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today it seems to me that this needs to be commented on because of the stigmatization and lack of understanding of this disease. “

Kim Kardashian told her subscribers that a person with bipolar disorder cannot be forced to be treated, and people who condemn the patient’s relatives because they do not send him to therapy simply do not understand what they are talking about.

“I understand that Kanye becomes a target for criticism, because he is a public person, and his actions at times can cause strong reactions and emotions, – added Kim Kardashian. “He’s an amazing but complex personality, he is at the very top as an artist and as a black, he has suffered the painful loss of his mother and is forced to live with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder.”

Finally, she asked the public to respect her family’s right to privacy. Subsequently, the media more than once paid attention to how Kim and Kanye spend their time – together or separately – until it became clear that peace was established in the family.