Kirill Kaprizov is close to signing a 5-year contract with Minnesota – September 3, 2021

Saga with a contract Kirill Kaprizova lasts already the fourth month. Throughout the offseason, last year’s best NHL rookie has been unable to negotiate a new deal with Minnesota. All summer, there was information that the Russian would return to CSKA if Wild did not agree to his terms. The date of signing the contract with the army team was even named – September 1. But on the day of the start of the KHL regular championship, the transition did not happen. Even earlier, the president of the league, Alexei Morozov, and the boss of the Moscow club, Igor Esmantovich, said that one should not wait for the return of Kaprizov. However, he still did not sign the contract with the American team. And three weeks before the opening of the training camps (September 23rd), it already really scares the Savage fans.

I must say that Minnesota is seriously obsessed with a player from Russia. Fans dug up a photo of Kaprizov from Sheremetyevo airport. From photographs from the Internet, it was concluded that the hockey player is in the international terminal C (in reality, the new terminals of this airport are very similar to each other). Of course, everyone immediately assumed that Kirill was flying to Minneapolis, and with the contract everything had already been decided. However, The Athletic journalist Michael Russo quickly denied this information, writing that the player simply flew home to Novokuznetsk for a few days.

However, Russo does not exclude that the contract will be signed soon, since the parties are close to a compromise. According to him, we are talking about an agreement for 5 years with a salary in the region of $ 9 million per year. Minnesota originally offered an 8-year contract with a salary of about $ 8 million (or more). Whims with his agent Paul Theofanos (also representing the interests of Bobrovsky and Panarin) insisted on a short-term agreement in order to enter the free agent market in a few years. But it seems that the parties were still able to find common ground. This was also hinted at by Wild General Manager Bill Guerin in an interview with The Athletic.

“I think that over time Paul (Theofanos, agent) and Kirill looked at things with different eyes. But you can always find a compromise, you can always look at the situation through the eyes of another person. But there is no news on Kaprizov’s contract. We are working on it. As I said a few months ago, this is going to take a long time. It will be a process. He’s not the only player without a contract. “– said the functionary.

Caprice will be able to enter the free agency market in 2024. That is why the player’s side initially wanted a three-year contract, and Minnesota insisted on a longer-term one, so as not to lose such a valuable asset in three years. The five-year agreement is the same compromise. Considering the amount and term, this is still Kirill’s victory. At the age of 29, he will be able to sign another big contract with any NHL club. Now the question remains when this will happen. Guerin clearly wants everything to be decided in the next three weeks.

“Due to the imminent opening of the training camp (23 September), I am not going to put pressure on the player. But from my own experience I know that if you miss a camp, on rare occasions you will be able to have a successful year. “, – such a comment is an explicit message to Kaprizov and his agent.

You can, of course, recall the example of William Nylander, who signed a contract with Toronto at the end of December 5 minutes before the deadline. But this did not end well – the Swede had a mediocre championship due to a long pause without games. Whims clearly does not want to fill up his second season in the NHL, even the Olympic one. Skipping the camp will also not benefit the player. Minnesota also doesn’t need it at all. So it turns out that if an agreement in principle is reached, the contract can be signed at any time. Wild fans may already be planning a trip to the airport to meet their star.

Subscribe to Daria Tuboltseva’s Instagram