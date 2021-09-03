Kral’s departure – a small loss for Spartak

We talked with the former red-and-white midfielder, three-time vice-champion of the USSR, honored coach of Russia Valery Gladilin about the debut match of Valery Karpin as the head coach of the national team, about the transfer news and the problems of Spartak Moscow.

– Valeriy Pavlovich, did the match with Croatia disappoint you or rather reassure you?

– Our team played well. The new head coach improved the game in defense, guessed right with the goalkeeper – Guilherme was reliable. Earlier, I remember, our field commander (I mean Cherchesov) loved to build pillboxes, bunkers, sit in trenches. And Karpin does not install any buses or trolleybuses. He took young players to the national team who managed to prove themselves in clubs. It seems to me that Karpin wants to follow the path of Roberto Mancini. The head coach of the Italian national team did not have any superstars, but he managed to make a team of good players that prefers an attacking style of play. And which became the champion of Europe.

– Do you really think that the Russian national team is up to the task?

– It is too early to think ahead and compare us with the Italians. I’m talking about the fact that Valery Karpin wants to focus on the attack.

– Why didn’t he release a single forward in the first half for the home match with the Croats? Were you surprised that Smolov, the Premier League’s top scorer, remained in reserve?

– Oleksiy Miranchuk played in the position of the “false nine” in the first half. If Zakharyan used his moment, we would say that Valery Georgievich’s unexpected move worked. By the way, the Croatian coach Dalich admitted that Karpin’s decision surprised him – he also thought that Smolov would come out. In the second half

we have a forward – Zabolotny. He also has his trump cards: Anton plays well with his head, fights for every ball, he is often fouled on … Of course, Zabolotny has technical problems, he is not Mueller or Lewandowski. Otherwise I would have played at Bayern or Manchester City.

Valery Gladilin / Photo: © RIA Novosti / Evgeny Odinokov

– The debutant of the national team Arsen Zakharyan was playing, but he was replaced in the second half. In your opinion, is it justified?

– Zakharyan sat down a little. As the footballers say, I have had enough. Karpin himself played on the flank in his youth, he knows very well how it happens. Cheryshev, who replaced Arsen, has already scored at Luzhniki – three years ago at the World Cup. Maybe this was the calculation. Denis worked well against the Croats. He moved well, took the balls away, created sharpness at the other’s goal. Cheryshev is fine.

Open video

– Did the Russian national team gain a point in the match with Croatia or lost two?

– I think that a draw with the vice-champions of the world is a positive result for us. Now the most important thing is to take six points in the games against Cyprus and Malta.

– Do you have confidence that our team will beat them?

– Yes there is. With Malta it will be easier, after all, its own field. But in Cyprus you will have to sweat – literally and figuratively. In Nicosia on September 4, a 35-degree heat is expected. It is extremely difficult to maintain a high pace in such heat. The psychological attitude is important here. The Cyprus national team, after the failure in Malta, will go out of their way to rehabilitate themselves in front of their fans. So let’s see how Karpin and his assistants prepare our guys for this game. You can’t lose points.

Open video

– Now let’s move on to your former team – Spartak. Does your soul ache for the red and white?

– I’m worried. Not such a start I expected.

– Is it time to dismiss Rui Vitoria?

– No. There is no need to change the head coach. The main thing is not to disturb him. Rui has not yet understood our mentality, he does not know all the subtleties and nuances of working in a club like Spartak. He needs a good Russian-speaking assistant. Not a translator, but a football specialist. Such was the sports director Dmitry Popov at Spartak. He himself is a former footballer, played for the red and white. But Popov left, and Vitoria was left without support. It is difficult for him, he needs help.

– But five defeats in eight official matches is too much.

– Agree. Vitoria knew where he was going. The Portuguese was taken to perform a specific task – to get into the group stage of the Champions League and take a place not lower than second in the current Russian championship. The first part of the task has not been completed. However, let’s be objective: “Spartak” was not lucky with the draw, “Benfica” surpasses it in the class. The second part of the task has not been completed yet, but the season has just begun. I see no reason to cut from the shoulder.

– Midfielder Alex Kral left for English West Ham. Is this a big loss for Spartak?

– What is the loss? Stole in the last matches did not get into the main team. He lost the competition to Umyarov and Zobnin. The Czech lost his former condition. What was the point in keeping him?

– Maybe with such an attitude to business, he hinted to the management of “Spartak” that he wanted to leave?

– I don’t exclude it. Apparently, the Czech took care of his feet. He acted the same as Nikola Vlašić at CSKA. He also stopped playing, and then went to West Ham. These two are the same berry field. True, the English club bought the Croat, while Krala still leased it.

– How do you assess the transfer of defender Maximiliano Kofrie from the modest Belgian club Saint-Truidense to Spartak?

– I confess, I first heard this name. The guy is 24 years old, he has never played for big clubs, he is a “dark horse”. Why they bought it is a mystery to me. I think this: if a foreigner is invited to Spartak, it means that he must be stronger than our Russian footballers. Otherwise there will be a murmur, booze. This will affect the morale of the team. Is Kofrie a center-back?

– Yes.

– And who said that Kutepov is worse? And what to do with Maslov when he recovers from his injury? Suppose the Belgian is said to be able to play defense on the right. But there in Spartak there is Rasskazov, who was one of the best in the team in the opening matches of the season. To remove it in stock? In general, questions arise.

– How will this season end for the red and white? Do you believe that Spartak will drive you on the right track?

– All is not lost yet. If Promes, Moses, Larsson get in optimal shape, if the atmosphere in the team is the same as last season, Spartak can join the fight for medals. First you need to issue a streak of 4-5 wins. I remain an optimist.

Igor Zvonarev