Kristen Stewart’s outfit at the premiere of the film caused bewilderment on social networks: Style: Values: Lenta.ru

American actress Kristen Stewart attended the Venice Film Festival wearing the clothes of the French fashion house Chanel and caused bewilderment among netizens. Photos and comments appeared on the Daily Mail.

The 31-year-old celebrity appeared at the premiere of Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana, in which she played the role of the late Princess of Wales, in a turquoise suit. The semi-transparent set from the brand’s new autumn-winter collection consists of camisole with an elastic band at the waist and straight-cut trousers. The outfit is decorated with a black belt and lace details.

The guest of the event supplemented her image with white high-heeled shoes, as well as a choker and several rings. The footage shows her hair styled in waves and her face wearing nude makeup.

Readers of the publication did not appreciate Stewart’s appearance, which they began to write about in numerous comments under the published photographs. “Chanel really hates her,” “The outfit doesn’t look very good,” “I wouldn’t even wear her suit as a pajamas!”

Previously, journalists called Kristen Stewart’s new hairstyle, which she showed at the film festival, a future trend. We are talking about a shade called “strawberry blonde” – a hair color with a barely noticeable pink tint on light strands. After the appearance of the star in public, experts predicted a wave of popularity for this coloring technique.