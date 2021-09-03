Kylie Jenner adds kids sizes to her debut swimwear collection

Кажется, бизнесвумен еще ближе к своей мечте создать бренд Kylie Kids.

Even on the verge of expanding her make-up and fashion lines, Kylie thinks only of children. So, The girl decided to complement Kylie Swim with children’s swimwear.

The younger Jenner sisters confirmed earlier this month that she is gearing up to launch a new brand that will exclusively feature swimwear. Kylie has already shown her fans what the Kylie Swim products will look like, but the TV star revealed another intrigue on Monday.

So, this week the make-up millionaire announced that she intends to create bikinis not only for adult women, but also for children. Confirmation of this, the girl put up in stories on Instagram, showing photos of images of orange and purple shades, among which mini-versions could be seen. One-shoulder swimsuit and a piece-piece look – who knows, perhaps the girl is planning to launch even more options for children?

Read also: Diana Gloucester on feminism, love and her lifelong passion – musical

The owner of the beauty empire celebrated her new brand Kylie Swim on Instagram. Despite the fact that there is no photo on the page yet, over 100,000 followers have already subscribed to it.

This is not the only surprise that Jenner has prepared: not only is she expecting a second child with Travis Scott, who fans believe will become a brother to her three-year-old daughter Stormi, but Jenner also announced the upcoming launch of the Kylie Baby brand with a teaser photo. which depicts a toddler in a bubble bath.

She did not provide details in June’s announcement, but last year Kylie applied to register the Kylie Baby trademark. The brand will create skin care products such as moisturizers, lotions, body oils, body gels, as well as cribs, strollers, diapers, bags, baby bottles and clothing.

As for the future replenishment of the Jenner mini-family, it is worth noting that back in 2020, in an interview for Harper’s Bazaar, Kylie answered very unequivocally.

“Friends constantly ask me about it, put pressure on me. They love Stormy. I definitely feel the pressure of having to give birth to her brother or sister, but so far I have no such plans. ”