Kylie Jenner sent her daughter to school with a backpack for a million rubles and was scolded: Appearance: Values: Lenta.ru

The younger sister of TV star Kim Kardashian, entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, who was stripped of her status as the world’s youngest billionaire in May, showed off her daughter in luxury clothes and was criticized online. The corresponding discussion unfolded on the Daily Mail.

In a video posted on the celebrity’s Instagram account, two-year-old Stormi posed next to the luxurious black cars of the Kardashian family. In the video, the child is jumping, spinning around and humming the phrase “first day at school!” She wears a black Fortnite Astronomical tee and shorts from her father, rapper Travis Scott, in collaboration with computer game developers Fortnite, and yellow and white Nike Air Jordan sneakers. Her image was complemented by a light pink backpack, decorated with gold fittings, of the French brand Hermes for 12 thousand dollars (about a million rubles).

Users scolded the entrepreneur for buying expensive things for her daughter. “Actually, the girl just wanted a $ 10 bag from the supermarket,” “Tasteless family makes sure that their children are just as tasteless,” “Did you seriously buy your child a backpack for 12 thousand dollars?”, “Disgrace,” “This sad “,” This is an indicator of how stupid Kylie is. She is raising a daughter who is as empty as all the other members of this family, ”they said.

In August, Kylie Jenner was convicted of a photo of Stormi in a children’s car with the symbols of the luxury brand. The girl posed at the wheel of a black electric car, which bears the multi-colored monogram of the Louis Vuitton fashion house. It is noted that the car is an exact copy of Lamborghini. Its cost is 389 dollars (28 thousand rubles).