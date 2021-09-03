Kylie Jenner sent Stormy to school with a backpack for 12,000

Чего еще можно ожидать от девушки, которая кичится роскошью как высшей благодетелю ?

Did you really think that Kylie Jenner, one of the richest and most vulgar girls of our time, could let her own child go to school with a bag for several tens of dollars? The return to training was supposed to be legendary! It will definitely be so, if only for the reason that the cost of the backpack Stormy the public will discuss at least a few more days.

The girl who can boast of kinship with the Kardashian-Jenner family knows how to make spectacular gestures, and how easy it can be to shock. Sometimes her antics look too bourgeois, then she really is – to show absolutely all aspects of her life – the rule by which the entire huge Armenian family has been living for many years.

His two-year-old daughter Stormy Kylie also teaches luxury from childhood. So, on Wednesday, the baby started homeschooling. That’s just not from the US history lesson, but from a demonstrative photo on Instagram of his mother. The $ 12,000 backpack is the centerpiece of the photo. Soft pink handbag from Hermes looks very cute. However, is it really so necessary for a two-year-old girl to stimulate the process of acquiring knowledge?

Besides that Stormy “Came out” with an expensive backpack, she also wore sneakers from Jordan Retro 3, black T-shirt dress and diamond earrings.

It seems that the baby has inherited her mother’s love of luxury, as well as all the things of production. Hermes… Kylie herself has an entire collection of bags from this brand worth at least $ 100,000. Several dozen accessories Birkinas well as bags made of the most exotic materials.

Recall that the first bag Stormy became a pink mini-Kelly, which cost the famous 23-year-old mother $ 27,000.