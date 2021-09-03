Lamsa – on Kulemin’s hat-trick, Metsola’s game and sending off

Head coach of Salavat Yulaev Tomi Lamsa commented on the victory over Barys (5: 1) in the KHL regular championship match.

– The first game of this season. It is never easy. We gave a lot of emotion and energy. I would like to acknowledge the excellent performance of Juha Metsola, he helped us win. We played well in the minority, neutralized the opponent. New players joined the team, Kulemin has a hat-trick. I am pleased with how all four of our teams have worked on the ice.

– Were you surprised by Nikolay Kulemin’s hat-trick?

– Last season he played for another team, there were many injuries. Today he interacted well with Kadeikin. This is a creative forward.

– How did Metsola manage to rebuild his game in a couple of days? Today he was as reliable as possible.

– There is no magic in this. He is an experienced goalkeeper and has worked hard. We have always believed in him.

– Why did your team have a lot of deletions?

– We need to improve discipline. The main thing is that we can control our emotions.

– Tell us about the second special brigade of the majority. Will you work to make her spend more time on the ice?

– Today we did not have Hartikainen, Tikhonov and Amirov. There is no exact answer, we will wait for their return.

– When to wait for Amirov on the ice?

– We’ll have to wait another week. we took him on a trip so that he was with the medical headquarters, – the GorObzor.Ru correspondent reports Lamsa’s words.

