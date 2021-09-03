Lian Li will release a compact but roomy O11 Air Mini with good ventilation

The Lian Li company, according to network sources, will soon begin selling the O11 Air Mini case, designed for building gaming-grade desktop computers.

The device has dimensions of 384 × 400 × 288 mm. It is possible to install motherboards of the form factor E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX. The limitation on the length of discrete graphics accelerators is 362 mm.

The case is designed with good ventilation in mind. A mesh panel is installed in the front, in addition, perforations are provided at the top and back. The left side panel is made of 4 mm thick tempered glass.

Air cooling fans are mounted as follows: 2 × 120/140 mm at the front, 1 × 120 mm at the rear and sides, 3 × 120 mm or 2 × 140 mm at the top and 2 × 120/140 mm at the bottom.

When using liquid cooling, multiple radiators up to 280mm can be mounted. The CPU cooler height limit is 167 mm.

The novelty provides up to seven slots for expansion cards. The system can be equipped with two 3.5 “drives and two more 3.5” / 2.5 “devices. Estimated price – 110 US dollars.