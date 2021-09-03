Lokomotiv was banned from registering new players due to debts :: Football :: RBC Sport

Ban imposed due to arrears in payment to defender Solomon Querkwelia of the 2019/20 season award

Read us on News News

Solomon Kverkvelia

(Photo: Global Look Press)



The RFU Dispute Resolution Chamber banned Lokomotiv from registering newcomers due to a debt owed to footballer Solomon Kverkvelia. This was reported on the RFU website.

The ban was imposed due to the arrears in payment of Kverkwelia an additional bonus for the achievement of sports results in the 2019/20 season. The club must also pay the player interest for late payment of arrears.

Lokomotiv announces the transfer of the Chelsea player



The ban will be lifted when Lokomotiv fulfills its obligations to the player.

All newcomers of the club in this transfer window “Lokomotiv” has already managed to enter into the application before the ban on registration.

Kverkvelia played for Lokomotiv from 2017 to 2021. The footballer spent last season on loan at Rotor, after which he left the railway due to the expiration of the contract. At the moment, the defender is without a club.

Also, the Dispute Resolution Chamber obliged Rostov to pay the football player Alexei Kozlov interest for the delay in the payment of arrears under the employment contract and compensate the player’s expenses for paying the representative’s services.