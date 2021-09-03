Lokomotiv will not be able to register new players until it pays off Kverkvelia’s debt

At a meeting of the RFU Chamber of Dispute Resolution, it was decided to oblige Lokomotiv Moscow to pay the debt to its ex-footballer Solomon Querqvelia…

“Satisfy the statement of the professional football player Kverkvelia S. regarding FC Lokomotiv on the collection of debts for additional remuneration and bonus payments in part. To oblige FC Lokomotiv to pay the professional football player Kverkvelia S. the debt for the payment of an additional bonus for achieving sports results in the 2019-2020 sports season.

To oblige FC Lokomotiv to pay the professional football player Kverkvelia S. interest for the delay in payment of the debt in accordance with Article 236 of the Labor Code of the Russian Federation. Apply to Lokomotiv a ban on the registration of new players as an interim measure. This prohibition can be lifted by the RFU Dispute Resolution Chamber.

To refuse to satisfy the rest of the demands of the professional football player Kverkvelia S. regarding FC Lokomotiv Moscow “, – the decision is given on the official website of the RFU.

As a reminder, Kverkvelia left Lokomotiv in June 2021. The footballer’s contract with the club has expired.