Lukashenko called the state of affairs in Belarusian football “squalor” :: Football :: RBC Sport

The President of Belarus also noted that he was ashamed to watch the game of the youth national team of the country against the team of Iceland. “They went out to rest!” – he said

Read us on News News

Photo: Global Look Press



President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko criticized the current state of affairs in football in the country at the opening of the children’s and youth football center of the Dynamo Minsk club. This was reported on the website of the head of state.

“It is unacceptable to look at the squalor that football is demonstrating today,” Lukashenka said.

The President explained that he means not only the “brilliant” game of the Belarusian national team against the Czech team. “I asked the head of the federation a question: why did they release the youth team on the football field yesterday? They weren’t going to play. Remember, this is a lesson for you, ”he said.

“Why were the players released on the field yesterday? They went out to rest! I was ashamed to look at them against the background of the Icelanders, ”the president added.

On the eve of the away match of the World Cup 2022 qualifying tournament, the Belarusian national team lost to the Czech team (0: 1). In March, in the previous match of the selection, the Belarusians lost to the Belgians (0: 8). In addition, on September 2, the youth team of Belarus lost at home to the Icelanders (1: 2) in the selection match for the European Championship-2023.