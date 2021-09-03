Mandzhukic announced his retirement by writing a letter to himself – Football

Former Milan, Juventus and Bayern Munich striker Mario Mandzukic has announced his retirement.

The 35-year-old Croat said this on his Instagram page, posting a letter to himself. The forward attached a photo of his first boots to the post.

“Dear little Mario!

When you first put on these boots, you won’t even be able to imagine what awaits you in football. You will score goals in the biggest tournaments and win the biggest trophies with the giants of world football. By proudly representing your nation, you will help write the history of Croatian sports.

You will succeed because there are good people around – teammates, coaches, fans and family, agent and friends. You will be infinitely grateful to all of them!

First of all, you will succeed because you will always try your best. At the end of the day, this is what you will be most proud of. You will sacrifice a lot, but you will know that it was worth it because of all the delightful moments.

You will understand that the moment has come to retire, hang up your boots, and there will be no regrets. Football will always be a part of your life, but there will be a new chapter ahead.

Enjoy!

Your big Mario.

PS If you play against England at the World Cup, you will simply be ready by the 109th minute 😉, ”wrote Mandzukic.

Horvat twice became the champion of Germany with Bayern Munich, twice won the German Cup and won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, the Club World Cup and the German Super Cup.

In Juventus, Mandjukic won Serie A five times, won the Italian Cup three times and won the country’s Super Cup twice. At Atlético, he won the Spanish Cup.

In 2018, as part of the Croatian national team, Mandzukic took second place at the World Championship. In addition, Mario was twice recognized as the best football player in the country.