Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks Offers Cashback Rewards For Dogecoin Purchases

Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban’s NBA franchise, has launched a cashback reward program to incentivize payment for goods and tickets at Dogecoin (DOGE).

The reward program is dubbed “Mavs Cryptomania,” and customers who have spent more than $ 150 of Dogecoin in a single transaction will receive a $ 25 e-gift card that they can use to shop online at the Dallas Mavs store.

The end of the program is scheduled for September 30th. At the time of writing, users will need to spend 505 Doge to receive an e-gift card.

Mavs started accepting DOGE for payments back in March and were also one of the first NBA franchises to accept Bitcoin (BTC) payments for tickets and merchandise back in 2019.

The Cuban is a major supporter of Dogecoin and stated in April that although the coin was launched as a joke, it is “becoming a digital currency” due to the increase in its adoption rate.

In May, the billionaire investor stated that Dogecoin outperformed other crypto assets in terms of item purchases as he noted that “we sell more Mavs for DOGE on a typical day […]than we did in a year with BTC or ETH .. “

The Cuban has become a prominent figure in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology in 2021 and has supported various cryptocurrency and blockchain projects such as the Ethereum Polygon scaling solution, NFT Alethea AI protocol and NFT Genius market providers to name just a few.

The owner of the Mavs recently fired back in response to Donald Trump’s latest FUD, in which he suggested that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are “a disaster waiting in the wings.”

NBA senior analyst Bill Ingram stated on September 2 that “I’m not the type to agree with the former president on many issues, but I have long wondered if we really need another form of currency that has only apparent value, because some group of people decide to pretend that it is. “

Kubin responded by convincing Ingram not to think of crypto assets as “currencies,” as he highlighted the underlying technologies that drive the sector: