Media: Angelina Jolie Goes To Show Evidence Of Pitt’s Domestic Violence

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt still cannot resolve the issue of child custody.

Read alsoCop wars. Kharkiv in numbers: love, action and stars in the lead role

The process of custody of the spouses’ common children has been going on for more than 4 years. And on the eve of a new court hearing, Angelina Jolie, as reported by The Sun, citing sources, decided to pull the “ace” out of her sleeve and provide evidence that she was subjected to domestic violence in her marriage to Pitt.

Note that disagreements between the former spouses arose immediately after the divorce.

Brad insists on shared custody between the children, and Angelina Jolie seeks to curtail the rights of the father of the heirs.

Journalists agree that litigation can provoke a loud scandal in Hollywood if Jolie really owns evidence of abuse by Pitt. It is known that on March 12, she submitted documents that dealt with domestic violence by a man.

Read alsoDZIDZO, Alexander Ponomarev, Potap and other stars congratulated women on International Women’s Day

At the next court meeting, Jolie plans to provide video files, as well as testimony of some witnesses. Previously, Jolie had already accused Pitt of physical actions that were directed at their son Maddox, but without evidence.

Recall