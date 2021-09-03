Medvedev reached the fourth round of the US Open :: Tennis :: RBC Sport

In the third round match, the Russian tennis player defeated Spaniard Pablo Andujar. For reaching the quarter finals, he will compete with Alexei Popyrin from Australia or Briton Daniel Evans

Read us on News News

Photo: Matthew Stockman / Getty Images



Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev reached the fourth round of the US Open. In the third round, he beat Spaniard Pablo Andujar.

The meeting ended with a score of 6: 0, 6: 4, 6: 3, in favor of the 25-year-old Russian. His next opponent will be Alexei Popyrin from Australia (73rd racket of the world) or Briton Daniel Evans (27).

Medvedev said he was happy for the tennis players who decided to come out



Medvedev ranks second in the ranking of the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP), he has 12 singles titles. His best result at the US Open is reaching the final of the tournament in 2019, where he lost to Rafael Nadal. Last year, the Russian reached the semifinals of the tournament.

Anduhar is 35 years old and is ranked 74th in the ATP rankings. He has four ATP titles, his best result in Grand Slam tournaments for him was reaching the fourth round at the US Open in 2019.

The fourth Grand Slam of the season will run until September 12. The total prize pool of the tournament is $ 57.5 million.