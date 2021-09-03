Megan Fox spent the weekend with husband Brian Austin Green and three children at Disneyland

Megan Fox with her husband and children

Megan Fox, 33, and her family added some magic to their weekend at Disneyland. The actress, who rarely posts photos with her husband, 46-year-old Brian Austin Green, and their sons Noah, 7, Bodie, 5, and Jornie, 3, on social media, shared three pictures taken at a California theme park.

Halloween at Disneyland is always the most fun, but can I already take at least one family photo, where everyone is looking at the camera and posing with normal faces?

– Fox joked under the pictures with children.

In the footage, Jornie is dressed in a dinosaur costume, while Bodie opted for a skeleton costume, and Noah, who loves to dress up in skirts and dresses, is dressed in a witch costume with a pink wig. The family posed in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle, the famous Ferris wheel and the giant Mickey Mouse sculpture.

Recently on the TV show The Talk, the star revealed why she lets her sons wear any clothes and express themselves however they want.

Noah himself comes up with outfits for himself, he creates designs. He’s a very talented guy, but he’s only six years old. He is really involved in fashion and yes – he loves to wear dresses. I got him into the most liberal hippie school. But even there they say to him: “Boys do not wear pink”, “Dresses are not for boys.” We are going through all this now, I teach him to be confident in himself, no matter who says anything,

Megan explained.

Megan’s husband also stood up for Noah in an interview. He admitted that he understands the bewilderment of some people about his son’s style.

What can I answer them – I don’t care. If he wants to wear something, he puts it on. It seems to me that at the age of 4-5 you need only one thing – to have fun. Appearing in dresses, he does no harm to anyone. If he wants to look like that, great! It’s good for him

– he said.