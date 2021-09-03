Megan Fox spoke about raising her sons: “vegan school”, harvesting and burying insects

Megan Fox

Megan Fox, 33, and Brian Austin Green, 46, are raising three sons: seven-year-old Noah Shannon, five-year-old Body Ransom and three-year-old Jornie River. Green also has an older son from a previous relationship, 17-year-old Cassius, who often spends time with his father’s new family. The couple recently attended the PUBG Mobile’s # Fight4TheAmazon and Global Green charity event in Hollywood, organized to draw attention to the plight of the Amazonian nature, badly damaged by fires. During the event, Fox and Green talked to reporters, who were told about the upbringing of younger children.



The actress said she encourages her sons to be themselves.

It’s about releasing control. Having abandoned it, I do not control the children and do not shape them the way I want to see them. I let each one of them be me – she said.



Declaring the rejection of the so-called influence on children, she still exerts it as a mother. Sons learn from her and from their father – they adopt the parental picture of the world. Meghan’s other answers in interviews confirm this. Fox said that she strictly adheres to the principle of respect for all living things.

Our sons go to a vegan school. There they grow plants, harvest crops, take them to local restaurants to sell … I am very strict about the principle of not harming animals. We don’t step on ants. We are not doing anything like that. We do not pull flowers out of the ground, because we consider them beautiful. I teach children that plants are also living things. They have feelings, thoughts, emotions, – said the actress.

