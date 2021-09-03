Messi and Ronaldo changed clubs in the same summer – how did it happen and why is it logical?

Difference in financial rules
On the night of September 1, the transfer window closed in European football. Summer 2021 turned out to be extremely active and will be remembered at least by the fact that the teams replaced the two main stars of world football. Lionel Messi moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent, while Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus to play for Manchester United again.
Surprisingly, a total of 15 million euros were spent on two superstars – that is how much United cost Ronaldo. This could be considered a sign of the financial crisis of the football industry, but in reality it is more of a coincidence of circumstances.
Messi would have preferred not to change the club this summer or in general until the end of his career, except for a beautiful end at home in Argentina, but Barcelona were unable to sign a new contract with the Argentine due to the salary ceiling in the Spanish Liga (La Liga).
PSG played on the difference between the financial rules in the leagues and the loyalty of the local football authorities. In Spain, they did not soften the economic requirements for the clubs due to the pandemic – on the contrary, they considered it necessary to strictly follow them in a difficult period, despite the loss of the most recognizable player. And in France, the introduction of the ceiling was postponed for at least two years, because due to the fall in income, most clubs in the championship (Ligue 1) would not be able to fit into the restrictive norms.
The financial fair play from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) is now also not an obstacle to major transactions: its rules have been softened during the coronavirus crisis. The clubs now have no strict need to keep losses within 30 million euros, it is enough to prove that the financial losses are related to the circumstances of the pandemic – for the French teams that did not finish the 2019/20 season and lost the broadcaster during the 2020/21 championship, it is not difficult.
Fundamentally different paths
Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United was made possible by the Portuguese’s desire to change clubs and the economic stability of the English Premier League (Premier League). In three years at Juventus, Cristiano never came close to winning the Champions League, and in the 2020/21 season he did not even become the champion of Italy, although the club took this title for nine years in a row. Ronaldo announced that he wanted to leave, and the influential agent Jorge Mendes found a beautiful trajectory for him to continue his career.
Ronaldo, 36, still a superhero in world football, has returned to United (Man. Utd), where his career began at age 18. Both then and now, Sir Alex Ferguson had a great influence on the situation. In 2003, as head coach, he believed in the young player and handed him number seven from legend David Beckham, now, as a member of the board of directors, he called and convinced him that he should return home and not move to Manchester City.
The 15 million euros that Juventus will receive from Manchester United over five years (another 8 million are possible in the form of bonuses) is a very modest cost for a footballer who is still valuable both on the field and as a media asset. But Manchester had to spend money on Ronaldo’s salary – according to British media, he will receive 560,000 euros per week and will become the highest paid player in the Premier League.
English clubs this summer have shown that even against the backdrop of the crisis, it is their economic system that allows them to operate on the market almost without regard to difficult circumstances. 13 of the 20 most expensive transfers of the summer are purchases by Premier League clubs. The same “Manchester United” first spent 40 million euros on the central defender of “Real” Rafael Varan, and then paid the Dortmund “Borussia” 85 million for the attacking midfielder Jadon Sancho.
And this transition is only the third line, because Chelsea gave Inter Milan 115 million euros for striker Romel Lukaku, and Manchester City paid 117.5 million euros for midfielder Jack Grealish to Aston Villa. The club from Birmingham immediately reinvested the proceeds, marking themselves in the world top 20 with three purchases – 32 million, 35 million and 38 million euros.
PSG took a different path – invested in the terms of personal contracts for free agents: in addition to Messi, the club signed the best player of Euro 2020, the goalkeeper of the Italian national team Gianluigi Donnarummo, Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos and Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. Their total market value according to Transfermarkt.com is 185 million euros.
PSG saved on transfer payments, but only on salaries, according to L’Equipe, taking into account high taxes on luxury, more than 120 million euros will be spent per season. At the same time, PSG bosses were ready to re-sign a contract on improved terms (45 million euros per year net) with one of their leaders – Kilian Mbappé, but the Frenchman has long dreamed of Real Madrid and refused a new agreement. This summer, it was not possible to agree on a transfer to Madrid – PSG did not suit 220 million euros, but next year Mbappe, in the status of a free agent, will be able to apply for a larger personal contract.
Ours sell to England
The events of the summer of 2021 in the transfer market generally reflect the economic situation in clubs amid the pandemic, according to Oliver Jarosh, former head of club development at the European Association of Clubs and now managing partner of the consulting company Club Affairs.
In a conversation with Vedomosti. Sports ”, he clarifies that now the transfer interaction is especially difficult for small clubs – revenue at this level has dropped noticeably, and costs are still high. “The market for big players, at the same time, lives by its own rules,” continues Yarosh. – Before buying new players, most clubs worry about covering existing players’ contracts. It is important to take into account that the transfer policy is influenced by the decline in financial turnover, which affected many – for example, Barcelona lost 15%, Juventus – 13.4%. Payments under contracts signed before the pandemic are becoming a priority for clubs. “
Russian clubs in the summer of 2021 were also active participants in the transfer processes, primarily as sellers. At the end of August, three players from the Russian Premier League (RPL) moved to the Premier League at once – this happened for the first time in five years. Moreover, the transfer of Croatian Nikola Vlašić from CSKA to West Ham for 30 million euros – also in the European top 20 transfer summer – 2021 and in the top four most profitable sales in the history of the RPL.
Three years ago, Monaco paid CSKA for Alexander Golovin, Brazilian Willian (transferred from Anji Suleiman Kerimov to Chelsea for 35.5 million euros), Argentine Leandro Paredes (40 million euros, from Zenit in PSG) and the Brazilian Hulk (55.8 million euros, from Zenit to Shanghai SIPG). For Vlašić, taking into account the percentage of resale that will go to English “Everton”, CSKA has now gained 22.5 million euros, and the club can receive another 8 million in bonuses.
Two more deals are the increasingly popular lease agreements with the right to purchase: the format is typical for a time of crisis, when not the richest clubs need strengthening, but they do not want or cannot pay right away. So Rostov gave the Norwegian Matthias Normann to Norwich, and Spartak gave the Czech Alex Kral to West Ham. The Rostovites prescribed a ransom for 15 million euros in the contract, Spartak – for 13 million euros. Moreover, it is known that payment to Spartak will become mandatory if a player spends a certain amount of time on the field during the season.