Mila Kunis got into a fight while sitting in a taxi

The 38-year-old actress is starring in the new film “The Happiest Girl in the World” and obviously, this is just the frames that were taken during the filming process.

Mila was near the taxi when a fight broke out between her and her partner Finn Wittrock. The couple, who plays lovers in the tape, worked on another emotional scene.

Kunis was dressed in a short black dress and high-heeled sandals, and in her hands was a jacket, a bag and a bright pink umbrella. Another photo shows how the actress is walking down the street already barefoot, holding her sandals in her hands.

Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock / Getty Images

The Happiest Girl in the World will be a screen version of the New York Times bestseller, a detective novel written by American writer Jessica Knoll, who is also working on the script for the project.

The main character Ani FaNelli seems to have everything a girl can dream of: a good job in a glossy magazine, an enviable figure and a blue-blooded groom (played by Finn Wittrock). But a beautiful story always has another side, in the case of Ani, this is her past, where sexual violence took place. In an interview, Jessica Knoll (author of the novel and script) said that one of the scenes in her book is based on her own experience of sexual abuse.

Mila Kunis / Getty Images

Read also: In a blue dress and beautiful pumps: Mila Kunis on the set of a new film

Mila Kunis on the set of the film “The Happiest Girl in the World” (7 photos)



Share this: Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Telegram Viber Email Copy link