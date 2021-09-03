Mila Kunis publicly kissed another man

Fans of one of the most famous families in Hollywood were seriously alarmed when they saw a photo of Mila Kunis, who is married to Ashton Kutcher, with another man.

Ukrainian-born Hollywood actress Mila Kunis was spotted kissing a man in one of the crowded New York, and the latter was not Ashton Kutcher, the celebrity’s husband, Just Jared reports.

After the appearance of the picture on social networks, the fans immediately suspected that something was wrong in the family life of Kunis, but the journalists were quick to console the fans of the actress. It turned out that Mila is now filming “The Happiest Girl in the World”, and the kiss was part of the work on the picture. Her tape partner is Finn Wittrock.

Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock [+–]

“God, I was scared for a moment”, “I almost died, literally. Mila and Ashton are gold, they cannot part …”, “I have a slight heart attack”, “For a minute I thought it was real”, ” Oh God. I thought she was having an affair. Wow, “they wrote in the comments.

Kunis looked elegant in a black dress, while her partner Finn was wearing a blue shirt and pants. The actors also walked around the city holding hands.

The Happiest Girl in the World is based on the novel of the same name and follows Ani FaNelli, a witty New Yorker who seems to have it all: a sought-after position in a glossy magazine, a stunning wardrobe, a wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that happened when she was a teenager at the prestigious Bradley School, Ani is forced to face a dark truth that threatens to ruin her elaborate life.

The exact release date of the film has not been announced. It is only known that it will not be released until 2022.

We will remind, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher recently became known after they said that they bathe their children only when dirt is visible on them, and practically do not use soap.