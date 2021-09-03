Momager. How Kris Jenner went from being a flight attendant to becoming one of the top stars of television

On September 8, model and blogger Kim Kardashian announced on her Instagram that the popular reality show “The Kardashian Family” is closing down. Behind – 14 years of broadcast and 19 seasons, in which viewers saw all the details of the life of the famous family, from domestic quarrels and subsequent reconciliations to weddings and high-profile divorces.

One of the participants in the TV show was Kris Jenner – the mother of Kim, Khloe, Kylie, Kourtney and Kendall Kardashian, who gained millions of subscribers on social networks during the existence of the project and created their own lines of cosmetics and clothing. But none of this would have been possible without Chris, who is rightly considered the “matriarch” of the entire family. Forbes Woman talks about who Kris Jenner is and how she managed to become one of the first media personality in the United States.

Donuts and planes

Luxurious mansions, personal business jets and wardrobes full of outfits from luxury brands do not always say everything about their owner – at least not in the case of Kris Jenner. Her current image of a rich TV personality, whose annual income is tens of millions of dollars (for example, in 2016-2017, Jenner earned $ 45 million), hardly gives reason to at least imagine that the owner of such an amount once washed the floors in a diner or brought drinks for Boeing passengers.

Nevertheless, such an experience in the life of Kris Jenner was – however, in those days her name was Kristen Mary Houghton. As a teenager, Kristen worked part-time in a donut shop: she came there at half past six in the morning, where she helped clean the kitchen before school and sometimes even after class and scrubbed frosting from the floor of the diner. The work was not the most pleasant, but, as Chris recalls, she did not think about the bad at all: “I enjoyed the fact that I have a job and, despite my young age, I can already earn my own money.”

By the age of 19, Jenner already had experience working as a salesman in a shopping center, and later she got a job as a flight attendant at American Airlines. According to Kristen herself, her job as a flight attendant taught her responsibility and punctuality: “You always know that you cannot be late when the plane takes off. You must be on board at the appointed time. “

Then her close friend was the photographer Alfred Garcia – together with him, between shifts, Jenner participated in photo shoots, the frames of which were first published only a few years ago. Even then, Kris Jenner, driving a Mercedes borrowed by her friends, dreamed of fame and fortune and, according to Garcia, “always looked for gold, even in the colors of the rainbow.”

Become a Kardashian

The “Kardashian family” would not have existed if in the spring of 1973 17-year-old Kristen Houghton had not met Robert Kardashian – at that time still unknown, but already quite successful and wealthy lawyer with Armenian roots. And although the future Mrs. Kardashian was at that time in a relationship with professional golfer Caesar Sanudo, this did not prevent her, secretly from her boyfriend, to start dating Robert, who was 11 years her senior.

Kris got married to Kardashian at the age of 22. She became a housewife in a huge mansion in Berwerly Hills and gave birth to four children to Robert – Courtney, Kim, Chloe and Rob. But the bustle of the home bored Chris too quickly, even weekly parties with the then popular footballer O. Jay Simpson and his wife Nicole Brown did not save from the family routine.

In 1991, Chris files for divorce from Robert – but, despite the breakup, they remain good friends. Three years later, Robert becomes a lawyer for Simpson, a suspect in the brutal murder of his wife. The scandalous criminal proceedings in the mid-nineties are watched by all American television, and Kris Jenner, who was the best friend of the deceased Nicole, receives her first ray of fame. Her name – along with photographs of her daughters – are increasingly beginning to flash in the press due to a high-profile trial, one of the main faces of which was her ex-husband and family friend.

From housewife and mother to managers

The murder of Nicole Brown Simpson was a blow for Kris Jenner – and although the journalists did not leave her unattended for a minute, Jenner still managed to hide from them her depression, which she was in after the death of her friend. American journalist Shailey Weller, who personally met with Jenner in the summer of 1994, writes in one of her articles: “She told me how every morning Bruce (Bruce Jenner, Olympic athlete, second husband Chris Jenner – ed.) Tried to force her get out of bed and get dressed. She was devastated after Nicole died. “

Having regained her strength, Chris began to help Bruce in his work – she became his unofficial manager, was engaged in making deals and even helped him build a career as a race car driver. In this case, Chris really proved to be successful: she found in Bruce a talent for public speaking and organized events with his participation, as well as developing a project for their own line of sports goods ‘Super Fit With Bruce Jenner’. Jenner combined her motherhood not only with a managerial career, but with work on television: in the mid-nineties, the future matriarch of the Kardashian Family was a correspondent for the talk show ‘Mike & Maty’. It was this experience of working in front of cameras that allowed her to discover her interest in working in show business.

Chris made her first attempts to build a family business back in the early 2000s – in 2003, together with her eldest daughter Courtney, she opened a children’s boutique ‘Smooch’. Seeing the daughters’ interest in the fashion world, Chris from this moment does everything possible to give them a good start to start their own business: the ‘Smooch’, which she does with Courtney, subsequently gives Jenner enough experience to open a larger outlet. She becomes the ‘Dash’ boutique, which has been selling clothes and accessories since 2009: Courtney, Kim and Chloe become the main persons of the store opened in California, and Chris goes into the shadows and is engaged in its administration.

“The Kardashian family” on the air

Having opened several stores, Kris Jenner decided not to stop there. Kim’s growing media presence – in her twenties, the girl managed to work as a personal assistant for Paris Hilton (and at the same time become her close friend), get into scandalous stories with her and become a personal stylist for Lindsay Lohan, whose career at the beginning of the 2000s was at its peak – increasingly attracted the attention of journalists to the Kardashian family. Kris Jenner decided to monetize the interest of the media and the public and give what they lacked so much – a reality show about the life of a wealthy family.

The launch of such a show was facilitated by producer Ryan Seacrest, whom Jenner met in 2006-2007. Seacrest liked Jenner’s idea of ​​creating a family reality show like The Osbourne Family – by that time already closed, but breaking all records of the life of family members of the rock musician Ozzy Osbourne. In addition, TV shows about the life of celebrities at that time were in great demand: for example, the first episodes of “Simple Life”, where the socialite Paris Hilton and her friend Nicole Ricci “try on” the image of ordinary Americans and refuse luxury, work in a diner and grazing cows away from their family, gathered a record 79% of the audience of Fox on TV screens.

At that moment, the Kardashian family almost caught up with the Osbournes in popularity thanks to another scandal with Kim – her intimate video appeared on the Internet. Chris and Ryan knew that the time had come to launch a family sitcom that would show millions of Americans how a popular family actually lives when the paparazzi are not around. In addition, high ratings were promised by the absence of competitors on television: by the time of the premiere of the new show, a similar in concept “Simple Life” had already been closed, leaving a place in the program for the new show.

The first season of ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ aired on E! in the fall of 2007. It immediately caught the attention of the audience and the project was soon renewed for a second season. From 2007 until the release of the final, 20th season, Kris Jenner remained one of the executive producers of the show. She successfully combined this position with the role of the head of the family – a caring mother and faithful wife, who can calm Kim down, crying after her $ 75,000 earrings drowned in the pool, reconcile her daughters and support her husband, who decided to make a transgender transition.

Jenner Phenomenon

Over the years of the existence of the TV show, Kris Jenner has firmly entrenched the status of “momager”. There is simply no equivalent of this word in Russian – it came from a combination of ‘mom’ and ‘manager’ and, in the case of Kris Jenner, characterizes her as a mother who, along with parental responsibilities, combines the work of a manager helping her child. There are only a few people like Jenner: not everyone is able to be a parent and at the same time make every effort to make a real business out of their motherhood.

The success of the “Kardashian Family” added not only Kris, but also her daughters tremendous fame, which allowed them to launch the Dash chain of stores with virtually no risk of financial ruin, and later, in the tenths, create their own lines of cosmetics and accessories, as well as launch online -the shops. Family members successfully enter into advertising contracts with well-known brands, but none of these deals is complete without the participation of Jenner herself: she not only gives advice to Kim and others, but is also responsible for their earnings. So, Chris’s daughters receive 90% of the transaction amount – the remaining 10% goes to Jenner herself. This percentage of income distribution is also valid in the daughters’ own financial decisions – be it Kylie Cosmetics or KKW Beauty – since Kris Jenner acts as a permanent adviser in solving certain business issues.

The TV show, which gave real fame to the Kardashians and gave a good start to their own business, made them one of the richest Americans – according to various sources, the only asset value of the company KKW Beauty, which is owned by Kim Kardashian, is $ 900 million. Her new project, a clothing store “For every figure” Skims, launched in September 2019, earned about $ 200 million in the very first minutes of its opening. The business is no less successful for the sisters of Kim – Kylie and Chloe, who earn hundreds of thousands of dollars from just one advertising post on Instagram …

Kris Jenner has been overshadowed when it comes to equity – according to Forbes, her 2018 revenue was $ 37.5 million, and her ‘Momager’ brand, assigned to Jenner in 2017, is estimated at between $ 90 to $ 140 million

Having made her family a real cult for American TV viewers, Kris Jenner not only popularized the term ‘momager’, showing by her example what heights can be achieved by combining business and caring for children, but also provided her family with a stable multi-million dollar income. And even if Jenner stops being a manager and her daughters’ business crashes, they will still stay afloat – thanks to their fame and social media popularity, achieved through the show ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’.