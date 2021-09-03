Monica Bellucci, Drew Barrymore, Cate Blanchett and other natural aging stars

Drew Barrymore, 46

In one of the recent episodes of her show The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress admitted that although she worries about how time changes her appearance, she is even more afraid of becoming addicted to beauty procedures. “I know myself, I am a very dependent person. With just one beauty shot, in a few days I will look like Jocelyn Wildenstein. Too often in my life I have gone to extremes, so now I have become as boring as possible – I speak first of all for health and safety, ”said Drew. The actress also noted that she had seen the victims of plastic surgery more than once with her own eyes and considered them to be very unhappy people: “We are all getting old, this is normal. Of course, every year I feel more vulnerable, but it helps me to appreciate life even more. “

Cameron Diaz, 48

The same opinion is shared by a colleague and close friend of Barrymore, Cameron Diaz. According to the actress, growing up and old age never scared her. On the contrary, she was looking forward to the onset of her 30, and then 40 years, believing that only over the years a person begins to consciously perceive life and enjoy it to the fullest. This topic inspired the actress so much that in 2013 she published the book “A book about the body: the law of hunger, the science of strength and other ways to love your amazing body”, in which she shared the secrets of keeping the body young and beautiful. A few years later, in her “Book of Longevity,” Diaz raised the burning question of how to accept age-related changes with dignity. By the way, on the cover of both books, the actress appeared in the most natural form, without makeup and retouching. “I am sure that they fall under the surgeon’s knife because of weakness of character, because real beauty always comes from within,” said the star. Cameron also admitted that she was ready to undergo surgery, but not at all for aesthetic reasons, but for the sake of health: “I broke my nose four times, my septum is displaced, one nostril practically does not breathe. Because of the lack of oxygen, my memory even began to deteriorate, someday it will need to be corrected, ”explains Diaz.

Cate Blanchett, 51

This Australian actress even stated that if she ever uses the services of a plastic surgeon, she risks being left without a husband. “Andrew threatened me with a divorce if I change something in my appearance,” Kate notes ironically and adds that this position of her husband is very appealing to her – she is comfortable with a man who fully accepts her for who she is. By the way, while Kate is not going to resort to the help of specialists, she prefers to keep fit through a healthy lifestyle, proper nutrition and competent cosmetic care. “Even if you do a facelift for fear of old age, over the years this fear will still prevail and will be read on your face,” the actress is convinced. “Often, when communicating with someone who has rejuvenated with the help of a surgical intervention, you still first see the work of the surgeon and only then the person himself.”

Julia Roberts, 53

“I want to see my wrinkles,” the star confidently declares. Roberts admits that for the sake of preserving naturalness, she is even ready to sacrifice demand and new roles. “By not getting a facelift, I’m taking a big risk by the standards of the film industry. After all, it is generally accepted that you need to stay young and attractive as long as possible in order to get more roles. ” The actress is convinced that by paying too much attention to appearance, people miss caring about the most important thing – about the soul. Yoga helps the actress to maintain a balance of external and internal: “As I got older, I began to practice a deeper approach to yoga, affecting not only the physical, but also the emotional aspect.” In addition, Julia believes that it is incredibly important to learn to worry less and worry about trifles.

Naomi Watts, 52

Naomi Watts, on the other hand, fears losing her roles, losing her individuality as a result of the use of beauty treatments. According to the actress, almost all of her characters in the films experience many vivid emotions, so it is incredibly important for her to maintain mobile natural facial expressions. “Actresses who didn’t do anything with their faces can still play great roles. But some of those who tweaked their appearance began to look a little strange, – explains Naomi. “Be that as it may, for me natural beauty is a symbol of a life rich in impressions, and the longer the life, the deeper the wrinkles.”

Monica Bellucci, 56 years old

The appearance of this Italian woman has more than once been recognized as the standard of beauty and femininity. While women around the world are trying to achieve at least a minimal resemblance to Bellucci through plastic surgery, Monica herself has never gone under the surgeon’s knife. According to the actress, she accepts age with dignity, and prefers to maintain a blooming appearance with the help of acupuncture and competent care. “At some point, I noticed small wrinkles around my eyes and all over my face in general – ten years ago I did not have them. I can see all my changes very well on the screen. But I didn’t find it terrible, I think it’s charming, ”said Monica in an interview. “Now I like myself even more than when I was 20!”

Emma Thompson, 61

The actress is one of the most ardent opponents of plastic surgery. She calls the Botox craze psychosis and aesthetic plastic surgery insanity. “This is abnormal, and the culture we have created that recognizes this as the norm is also abnormal. Why do people ask to be cut open and foreign objects inserted inside? What are we doing to ourselves? ”Thompson wonders. Emma also admits that she has never experienced any complexes regarding her own appearance and is proud of the fact that she looks at her age. The husband of the star, actor Greg Wise (who, by the way, is 7 years younger than her), fully shares his wife’s convictions.

Sharon Stone, 62

As one of the first Hollywood beauties, Stone admits that age-related changes were not easy for her: “When I was a little over forty, I went to the bathroom with a bottle of wine, closed the door and said:“ I will not go out until I can fully accept my current appearance, – said the star in an interview. – I examined my face and body through a magnifying glass – and cried, cried, cried. But then I said to myself: “Now you will grow old. How do you want to do this? ” Sharon claims that she does not pursue the goal of being an eternally young beauty, but wants to be a beautiful woman who looks great in her age category.