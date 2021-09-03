Musk reacted in one word to the Dogecoin reform: Cryptocurrency: Economy: Lenta.ru

Elon Musk responded to changes in the Dogecoin cryptocurrency blockchain network. On the social network Twitter, the head of Tesla responded to one of the users, who detailed the innovations inside the cryptocurrency meme. Forbes drew attention to this.

On his Twitter, Musk mentioned the meme cryptocurrency more than once, influencing its course. This time, an anonymous user wrote in his microblog about a new reform in the Dogecoin cryptocurrency blockchain network. The user stated that the network needs more new nodes to help secure it and help reduce fees. “After the growth of the share of new devices, the update will be released,” added the anonymous author. On his tweet Musk reacted in one word – “important”.

Related materials They beat their own. Why is China imposing sanctions on the country’s richest companies? Heifers – on the way out. The domination of cows in agriculture is coming to an end. How will goats replace them and why is it beneficial?

In 2021, the entrepreneur became one of the main supporters of Dogecoin, which caused anger in the Bitcoin community. In July, in a lively discussion with Twitter creator Jack Dorsey and large Tesla and Bitcoin investor Katie Wood, Musk elaborated on his earlier ideas for using Dogecoin and Ethereum to “maximize transaction speed and lower transaction costs.” “Maybe there are some merit in combining something like Ethereum and Dogecoin,” Musk said, making it clear that he has Ethereum tokens in addition to his existing bitcoins and Dogecoin.

Tesla bought $ 1.5 billion worth of bitcoins in early 2021 and continues to hold them on its balance sheet. Despite such support for this cryptocurrency, in May the company suspended the sale of electric vehicles for Bitcoin due to its non-environmentally friendly method of obtaining. Bitcoin is consuming too much dirty energy from coal-fired power plants. But Tesla said it would “most likely” resume selling electric cars in bitcoins again.