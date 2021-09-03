Named the currency that will supplant bitcoin

MOSCOW, Aug 19 – PRIME. Altcoins cannot yet claim the role of a real competitor to bitcoin in terms of a set of properties, although their volume on the crypto market is generally larger. If we talk about a full-fledged alternative, then this is the US dollar, Sergey Ordin, marketing director of the ROY Club cryptocurrency pool, tells the Prime agency.

According to the expert, if bitcoin now has a competitor, it is the American dollar, which is essentially the currency of international settlements and the currency of the world’s largest stock exchanges – the American New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NASDAQ.

“Until recently, the role of the dollar remained unshakable – it was until the financial crisis of 2008-2009 broke out, then the Fed turned on the printing press to cope with the consequences of the mortgage crisis. It was then that bitcoin was born,” the expert explains.

Several years ago, an alternative to Bitcoin was seen in Litecoin (LTC), but “crypto winter has shown that there are no analogues to Bitcoin in terms of stability and survivability.”

“At the same time, the Ethereum cryptocurrency is more focused on creating decentralized financial and gaming applications, and the ETH coin does not quite fit the definition of a peer-to-peer monetary instrument. PoS mining, which the Ethereum network plans to switch to, “he said.

