NFT from the Hermitage and Ethereum for $ 4 thousand. Main events of the week :: RBC.Crypto

The head of Binance announced the date for the IPO of the American branch of the crypto exchange, bitcoin miners earned $ 1.4 billion in August, JPMorgan analysts warned customers about the overheating of the crypto market and other news of the past working week

Monday

Solana token price tripled in a month

Altcoin ranked eighth in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies by capitalization with a market value of $ 28.8 billion

The weekly volume of bitcoin transactions updated the maximum above $ 8 billion

The indicator has grown by more than 50% compared to the last record in the network of the main cryptocurrency

Billionaire investor calls cryptocurrency “limited supply of nothing”

John Paulson described digital assets as a bubble and recommended not investing in them

Tuesday

The Hermitage announced the start of sales of its own NFT tokens

The museum will start selling digital works from a limited collection, the auction will last until September 7

The analyst predicted a rise in the price of bitcoin to $ 100 thousand this year

The author of the Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model claims that the next months will be key for the main cryptocurrency

Dogecoin token clone has risen in price by almost 1000% per day

The sharp rise in the value of the altcoin Wifedoge is accompanied by an increase in trading volumes by 1900 times

Wednesday

Donald Trump warns cryptocurrency holders of the threat of disaster

According to the ex-president of the United States, investing in digital assets hurts the American currency

Hacked Cream Finance project will reimburse users for $ 18 million in damages

The protocol was hacked on August 30th. Developers will use 20% of collected transaction fees to pay victims

The collector who bought the fake Banksy token was returned $ 341 thousand.

On August 31, a user with the pseudonym Pranksy purchased a fake artist token on the OpenSea marketplace. After that, the fraudster returned the funds to the buyer.

Thursday

The bitcoin rate increased by 5% per day and reached $ 50 thousand.

The capitalization of the first cryptocurrency again exceeded $ 930 billion, while the share of the asset in the market decreased, since it was outstripped in profitability by the largest altcoins

The head of Binance called the date of the release of the American branch of the cryptoexchange for the IPO

Binance US Is Close To Completing A Large Private Round Of Fundraising According To Trading Platform CEO Changpeng Zhao

Bitcoin miners earned $ 1.4 billion in August

Income from the production of the main cryptocurrency increased by about one and a half times in a month

Friday

JPMorgan analysts warn clients about overheating of the crypto market

Investment bank officials say that the share of altcoins in August increased from 22% to 33% and approached the value that was observed in May before the market crash (37.6%)

In the United States began an investigation into the operator of the crypto exchange Uniswap

The American regulator is studying the work of the Uniswap decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. Trading platform token (UNI) has already fallen in price by 5%

Ethereum price surpasses $ 4 thousand for the first time since May

The value of the largest altcoin by capitalization continues to recover after the market crash. In May, the cryptocurrency peaked at $ 4.3 thousand.

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.