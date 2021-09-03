NFT from the Hermitage and Ethereum for $ 4 thousand. Main events of the week :: RBC.Crypto

The head of Binance announced the date for the IPO of the American branch of the crypto exchange, bitcoin miners earned $ 1.4 billion in August, JPMorgan analysts warned customers about the overheating of the crypto market and other news of the past working week
Monday
Solana token price tripled in a month
Altcoin ranked eighth in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies by capitalization with a market value of $ 28.8 billion
The weekly volume of bitcoin transactions updated the maximum above $ 8 billion
The indicator has grown by more than 50% compared to the last record in the network of the main cryptocurrency
Billionaire investor calls cryptocurrency “limited supply of nothing”
John Paulson described digital assets as a bubble and recommended not investing in them
Tuesday
The Hermitage announced the start of sales of its own NFT tokens
The museum will start selling digital works from a limited collection, the auction will last until September 7
The analyst predicted a rise in the price of bitcoin to $ 100 thousand this year
The author of the Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model claims that the next months will be key for the main cryptocurrency
Dogecoin token clone has risen in price by almost 1000% per day
The sharp rise in the value of the altcoin Wifedoge is accompanied by an increase in trading volumes by 1900 times
Wednesday
Donald Trump warns cryptocurrency holders of the threat of disaster
According to the ex-president of the United States, investing in digital assets hurts the American currency
Hacked Cream Finance project will reimburse users for $ 18 million in damages
The protocol was hacked on August 30th. Developers will use 20% of collected transaction fees to pay victims
The collector who bought the fake Banksy token was returned $ 341 thousand.
On August 31, a user with the pseudonym Pranksy purchased a fake artist token on the OpenSea marketplace. After that, the fraudster returned the funds to the buyer.
Thursday
The bitcoin rate increased by 5% per day and reached $ 50 thousand.
The capitalization of the first cryptocurrency again exceeded $ 930 billion, while the share of the asset in the market decreased, since it was outstripped in profitability by the largest altcoins
The head of Binance called the date of the release of the American branch of the cryptoexchange for the IPO
Binance US Is Close To Completing A Large Private Round Of Fundraising According To Trading Platform CEO Changpeng Zhao
Bitcoin miners earned $ 1.4 billion in August
Income from the production of the main cryptocurrency increased by about one and a half times in a month
Friday
JPMorgan analysts warn clients about overheating of the crypto market
Investment bank officials say that the share of altcoins in August increased from 22% to 33% and approached the value that was observed in May before the market crash (37.6%)
In the United States began an investigation into the operator of the crypto exchange Uniswap
The American regulator is studying the work of the Uniswap decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. Trading platform token (UNI) has already fallen in price by 5%
Ethereum price surpasses $ 4 thousand for the first time since May
The value of the largest altcoin by capitalization continues to recover after the market crash. In May, the cryptocurrency peaked at $ 4.3 thousand.
