Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles on a walk in Los Angeles: new photos of the couple

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

It seems that the relationship between 27-year-old Harry Styles and 37-year-old Olivia Wilde, whose romance became known at the beginning of the year, is growing stronger. Lovers spend a lot of time together and practically do not part. The other day they were photographed by the paparazzi on a walk in Los Angeles. The couple walked in an embrace, not hiding their feelings at all, and looked very happy. The lovers even picked up similar outfits.

The relationship between the actress and the musician is developing rapidly. Last month, they took themselves a romantic getaway in Italy, where, according to eyewitnesses, they looked very in love.

They looked like they were having an amazing vacation. They only look at each other, as if they cannot get enough of each other. They are constantly together and clearly do not hide their love! – the witnesses of their holidays shared.

Olivia’s maternal responsibilities (the actress has a seven-year-old son Otis and a four-year-old daughter Daisy from her former lover Jason Sudeikis) does not prevent her from enjoying the new romance – the children spend time equally with their mother and father. With Sudeikis Wilde was together for eight years. They announced their separation at the end of last year. According to the actor, he still did not understand the reason for the breakup. Apparently, Olivia made the decision to go their separate ways.

According to rumors, the couple could break up because of Olivia’s new hobby – soon after breaking up with Sudeikis, she began to appear in public with the British singer. Despite the fact that breaking up with Olivia Jason was going through hard, now he seems to have recovered from it and found happiness in his personal life – he is dating actress Keely Hazell.