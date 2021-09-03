Olympic champions Nikita Nagorny, Vitalina Batsarashkina and Sofia Pozdnyakova visiting the Evening Urgant show, reportage, interview – September 3, 2021

The Tokyo Olympics are long over, and the champions are still being honored. Now, for example, athletes are in a 7-day quarantine before meeting with the President of Russia. Vladimir Putin…

Nikita Nagorny (gymnastics), Vitalina Batsarashkina (bullet shooting) and Sofia Pozdnyakova (fencing) before being imprisoned in four walls, I managed to visit Ivan Urgant to his eponymous show. It turned out as fun as possible.

It all started with the presenter asking the athletes to guess where their medals were. The difficulty was that the cases remained closed. Nagorny went out first. The gymnast convincingly pointed to the rightmost box, but made a mistake choosing the Batsarashkina award. The next was Pozdnyakov’s saber fencer. It was a little easier for her, because there were only two options. The swordsman was lucky: her instinct led her to her gold.

Then Urgant bombarded the Olympians with questions.

– Tell me about Tokyo. Everything is closed there, you are locked in this village, sleeping on cardboard beds. Tell us about cardboard beds.

Batsarashkina: “Normal beds. Very comfortable”.

Pozdnyakov: “Yes, even though they are made of cardboard.”

– Only you cannot smoke, because it is made of cardboard. Nikita?

Upland: “Perfect beds (laughs)“.

Ivan, I’ll tell you a story. Before the Olympic Games, we had to go to a city called Kamo. There is a traditional hotel where we stayed for three weeks. We slept on the floor: there were no beds at all. “

– I think now the head of the Artistic Gymnastics Federation: “Finally he tells my favorite story.”

Upland: “And when we arrive [в Токио]where there are at least cardboard beds, how can you not rejoice. “

– I adore you. Thanks.

Vitalina, explain why your sport always stands at the very beginning of the Olympic competition? Is it on purpose or by accident?

Batsarashkina: “This is in tribute to the memory of Pierre de Coubertin, who was 7 times French champion in pistol shooting.”

– That’s it.

Batsarashkina: “And revived the modern Olympic Games.”

– Can we then remove from the discussion which of your sports is the most important? First, Pierre de Coubertin. Second, you have a gun.

By the way, the saber is probably easily transported. Is there just a cover and that’s it?

Pozdnyakov: “Yes, we have covers. We can disassemble it, so when the bag shines through, it is clear that it is just a rod. We are carrying a metal stick. “

Pozdnyakova’s saber was brought into the studio.

– Is this the one you fenced with?

Pozdnyakov: “No, I probably didn’t fence for her. You see how beautiful she is, not scratched. This is for filming (laughs)“.

– It’s like my costume, which I never wear at home. Tell me, how many sabers do you have?

Pozdnyakov: “We carry three sabers to the competition. Some I can train, others – take to the competition. The main thing here is that it fits comfortably in your hand. Who loves and how: someone trains and fences at competitions with the same saber. “

– Sofia, your dad is a saber fencer, 4-time Olympic champion. Mom is a foil fencer. Your husband is a saber fencer. When you all go to the dacha and take with you …

Pozdnyakov: “Wait. My grandmother and aunt are also foil fencers. “

– Where are the weapons stored in your house? Is there a dedicated room?

Pozdnyakov: “When we all lived in Novosibirsk, we had a special pantry for dad’s inventory. Mine was kept separately. At home with my husband, we now have a separate room, which is planned to become a nursery, but so far there is a pantry for all the equipment. I don’t know when we’ll take inventory: there’s a lot of things. ”

– Are there edged weapons? Can you call a saber that?

Pozdnyakov: “To some extent, yes.”

– We showed the saber. Vitalina, get your gun out.

Batsarashkina: “It is forbidden (laughs)“.

– Why?

Batsarashkina: “Because there are rules for transportation, documents for permission. I can’t just take the barrel and take it somewhere. “

– Ah, Vitalina. Can’t walk around Moscow with a barrel? Yes?

Batsarashkina: “I can not”.

– You should be a consultant for serials on NTV. Tell me, does the gun go with you when you go somewhere?

Batsarashkina: “I’m handing it over to the weapons room. I have a case with four pistols. “

– How do they differ from each other?

Batsarashkina: “Two pneumatics and MK2. From one I shoot, and the other – a spare: the rules of the competition give you only one minute to eliminate the breakage of the weapon. You won’t have time to do anything in a minute, so you just change your weapon and shoot on. “

– We talked about the Pozdnyakov family with a large number of edged weapons. How did you get into shooting? Which parent put the barrel in your hands, as you say?

Batsarashkina: “Both of my grandfathers are hunters. I was constantly on the hunt. From about six years old I went with them. “

– And grandfather said: “Come on, Vitalinochka, over there in that bear.”

Batsarashkina: “No. I started shooting game at 12-15 years old. And at the age of six I was only taking pictures with a gun. At some point, my grandfathers realized that I needed to be taken to the bullet shooting section: I began to fire at all their familiar hunters. “

– Shoot? Do not shoot? It is important.

Batsarashkina: “Shoot”.

– Girls are usually given dolls. You were given some kind of gunshot, rifled, smooth-bore or pneumatic …

Batsarashkina: “My grandfather gave me an air rifle on the 8th of March. From it I began to fire at all his friends. “

– Did you bring something?

Batsarashkina: “Only shells.”

– Did you bring the bullets?

Upland: “Do you need to collect them after the shooting?”

Batsarashkina: “They flatten out.”

– We will talk to you separately. Honestly, now there will be some kind of failure in the program. Sofia brought a saber. Vitalina told about the weapon and brought the bullets. What, Nikita, did you bring? What weapon do you have?

Upland: “If, leaving the house, I did not mix up the package, I should have taken it too.”

A bag with a white substance was brought to the studio.

Upland: “This is magnesia (laughs)“.

– I think this is a great way to emphasize that our guests are Olympic athletes.

Upland: “It’s just that everyone is confused with talcum powder, which is why I say.”

– What is the difference between talc and magnesia?

Upland: “I have two bags of the same (laughs)… They gave me and said: “Hold the talc.” And the magnesia is mine. “

– So, what is it?

Upland: Try it.

– How to determine?

Upland: “You have to rub it into your hands.”

“Don’t take a lot”, – advised Urgant his co-host Dmitry Khrustalev…

Upland: “And now we need to take a saber.”

– And if it falls out, it means that it is magnesia.

Upland: “And hit the bullets.”

“I thought you were the perfect trio to star in a vampire movie. The vampires attack, and Sophia cuts them open with a silver blade. Then Vitalina shoots them with silver bullets. When they come in anyway, then Nikita is on the rings in the cross and they all die.

Upland: “I think what needs to be implemented:“ Blade ” (a 1998 action movie with elements of horror, where the main character, a half-human-half-vampire, takes revenge on the vampires for the death of their mother, who was bitten by them during pregnancy. – Sport24) already old. “

– An important point: you were locked. What entertainment was there in the Olympic Village?

Upland: “Firstly, it was the first Olympic Games to which it was allowed to bring alcohol. Or not in the first place? “

– After talc, it can be secondly. And what? Wait. Alcohol and athletes?

Upland: “No, athletes are not allowed.”

– Who drank?

Upland: “But soon we will be coaches.”

– Can the coaches?

Upland: “Yes”.

– Do you want the competition to end? Or is it possible in the process?

Upland: “Do not know. I don’t want to just give up the coaches. “

– Don’t hand over our team. Tell us about foreigners.

Upland: “Everything (laughs)“.

– Listen, I want a little bit when the competition is over.

Upland: “I don’t know about the others, but I know how the guys had fun under our windows every day. The girls were lucky because they left early. We stayed until closing time. On the fifth, we had the finals, and until 2-3 nights … “

– Drunk people shout.

Upland: “Cheerful Sportsmen”.

– And athletes still cannot be easily reprimanded. They can immediately jump with a pole.

Upland: “They finished their performance at the Olympics, and you can’t understand whether they are athletes or coaches.”

– After our meeting, the guys will not leave for different places. You have a meeting with the President of Russia. You will all go to quarantine for a week. What did you take with you?

Pozdnyakov: “I will paint the picture by numbers.”

– It’s fast time …

Pozdnyakov: “She’s big.”

– Well, and Nikita (Ivan hands over a packet with magnesia).

We are very glad that you came. We congratulate you. We believed in you very much. Thank you for giving us this joy.

