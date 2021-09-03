Peak online on Twitch dropped by a million people per day due to protest streamers | news

On September 1, some popular streamers, including Rek It Raven, LuciaEverBlack, Shineypen, Kaceytron and HasanAbi, boycotted Twitch by canceling their broadcasts for a day. Due to protests, Twitch has postponed the launch of Subtember, an annual month-to-month sale of channel subscriptions, until September 2. The platform also posted a new page on “countering targeted attacks,” including tips on how to avoid them and what actions to take if they do occur.

The boycott situation has arisen due to racism and hate raids on Twitch, which are organized mainly against black streamers or LGBTQ + representatives. Raid organizers use spam bots to fill live chat chats with racist, homophobic, and other hateful messages.

At the end of the summer, the situation worsened. Streamers began to face attacks on broadcasts more often, the channel could be exposed to them for several hours. Twitch did not react to the situation in any way. This led to the fact that several streamers launched a protest under the hashtag #ADayOffTwitch, in which they urged colleagues to stop broadcasting on the platform for one day.

The boycott participants also called on Twitch to take four specific steps to stop such raids. The streamers asked the platform representatives to discuss with them the possibility of introducing additional tools to combat abuse of the service’s capabilities, add the ability for channel owners to specify the limitation of account registration for potential chat participants, and add the function of refusing incoming raids. They also asked Twitch to prohibit more than three accounts from registering to one email address and to ensure transparency in actions taken to protect authors.

According to TwitchTracker, the protest saw the platform lose nearly a million viewers at its peak compared to the previous days of the past week. Twitch previously said it had fixed a flaw in its comment filtering algorithm, but attacks on streamers in chats have not stopped.