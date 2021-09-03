People are angry at publics, whose administrators retouch photos of celeb

Community administrators on Instagram dedicated to beautiful women edit celebrity faces beyond recognition to give them a polish. Even recognized beauties like Julia Roberts, Angelina Jolie and Monica Bellucci got under the distribution. People are furious – it seems to them that unrealistic standards of beauty are being created, which the subscribers of such publics are equal to.

On September 23, The New York Times journalist Iva Dixit tweeted a post in which she criticized the public, whose administrators love to embellish the faces of celeb faces using Photoshop. According to her, they run the faces of the most beautiful girls through special applications that visually enlarge their lips and whiten their teeth. Even Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston did not escape this fate.

This is the trend among aesthetic Instagram accounts. They take old photos of female movie stars and run them through retouching apps to give already incredibly beautiful women the usual Instagram look (full lips, straight as ski slopes, noses, and white as toilet bowls, teeth).

And here is how this picture of the actress looked in the original.

The ex-girlfriend of Brad Pitt also got it from the photoshoppers.

The subscribers of such beauty communities on Instagram also did not stand aside – many of them accused the public moderators of creating unrealistic beauty standards that cannot be achieved in real life. They were especially angry about attempts to improve the appearance of Angelina Jolie.

goddess.women

After all, people are sure that this actress certainly does not need so much retouching.