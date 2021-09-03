Philips TVs in the second half of 2021: HDMI 2.1 support, 4-way Ambilight and next generation OLED with anti-burn protection

TP Vision made a big showcase on August 31st, unveiling a major update to Philips AV equipment. We have already written about the new Philips Fidelio T1 TWS headphones, but the new TVs deserve special attention, if only because the older Philips TVs have always represented the maximum set of modern technologies, spiced with pleasant bonuses in the form of Ambilight, built-in Bowers & Wilkins soundbars and use in decoration design materials – acoustic fabrics and genuine leather for remote controls.

The most important thing

Older models use a new generation of OLED panels with increased brightness and new protection against burnout.

New 5th generation Philips P5 processor with enhanced AI capabilities.

New series of MiniLED TVs, with brighter backlighting and better control thanks to increased backlight points.

Supports HDMI 2.1 for low latency gaming and smoother streaming on most models.

4-sided Ambilight has appeared in more models (and 2-sided is no longer left, only 3-sided).

Top Philips TVs OLED + 986 and OLED + 936

The older model Philips OLED + 986 will only be available with a 65-inch diagonal. It is equipped with a soundbar Bowers & Wilkins with a total power of 70 watts. It uses Kvadrat acoustic fabric, and the remote control is finished in Muirhead leather (we have a review of the Philips 55PUS9435 TV, in which all this can be seen, including the video). An optional floor stand will be available for this TV – it can be installed either on the wall or on the floor.

The Philips OLED + 936 TV model has a different soundbar, with a subwoofer and 3.1.2 acoustics scheme and will be available in 48, 55 and 65 inches, which means that it is destined for a more popular role.

What’s new in Philips OLED + TVs in the second half of 2021

5th Generation P5 processor with separate AI coprocessor supporting a new content classification algorithm that automatically detects and extracts movie content, offering a variety of movie viewing options.

New AI Machine Learning Sharpness algorithms, AI Smart Bit Enhancement 2.0 and improved Perfect Natural Reality functions that enhance the quality of real-time images in 4K resolution.

New generation high-performance OLED panels with 20% increased peak brightness and proprietary anti-burn-in technology.

The new Ambient Intelligence feature synchronizes the light sensor with AI functions to optimize the image quality according to the ambient light levels.

Supports HDR10 + Adaptive, which uses HDR10 + metadata and optimizes content for each scene based on lighting conditions.

New Fast Motion Clarity mode that uses a 120Hz black frame algorithm to create smooth motion with enhanced clarity.

Calman Ready support for automatic color calibration to industry standards.

Expand your capabilities with HDMI 2.1 – Supports variable refresh rates for streaming video and low latency for online gaming.

Philips TVs MiniLED 9636 and MiniLED 9506

The new series of Philips MiniLED TVs is presented by models MiniLED 9636 and MiniLED 9506, which will come out with diagonals 65 and 75 inches. These are TVs with Android TV 10 version, 4K resolution and 4-sided Ambilight. According to the manufacturer, all Philips TVs now fall into three categories: good, better, and best, meaning conventional LED-backlit LCD TVs, MiniLED TVs and OLED TVs.

The Philips MiniLED 9636 TV series also features a built-in Bowers & Wilkins 70-watt soundbar with Kvadrat fabric trim and Muirhead leather remote control.

The Philips MiniLED 9506 TV series uses a regular pair of feet and has speakers up to 50 watts.

All these new items should be on sale this year, follow the news on our website.

