Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones began to turn into “bricks”, independently going into emergency mode

Pixel smartphones face new challenges every day. Previously, owners of Pixel 5A models complained about overheating of devices when recording video in 4K resolution, but now owners of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are unhappy. According to posts on the Google support forum and Reddit, devices are unexpectedly locked in EDL emergency mode. While there have been cases like this with Pixel phones in the past (the first complaints emerged in June), they have become widespread in recent weeks.

EDL mode is a feature built into Qualcomm mobile processors and is used in all Android devices based on them, including the Google Pixel. It is intended for forced flashing of a smartphone. Most often it is used if the user of the device has incorrectly modified the operating system files or installed inappropriate software on it. In such situations, this leads to the so-called “soft” or software blocking or constant reboot of the device. However, using EDL mode is an intentional process initiated by the user himself. Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in turn, they report that their smartphones unexpectedly enter this mode themselves and do not allow them to exit it.

The owners of the affected smartphones report that when the devices are connected to the PC, the system confirms that the gadget is in EDL mode and displays its Device ID in the form of the “QUSB_BULK_CID” value and the digits of the serial number. Many also note that the smartphone can be charged at this moment, but the screen of the device does not respond to touch.

“My Pixel 3 two days ago suddenly turned into a brick right in my hands, having entered EDL mode. I referred him to a local technician who said that he had two exactly the same locked Pixel 3 smartphones. a similar problem “– said one of the owners of the locked device on the Google support forum.

It looks like EDL device blocking is so common that Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL owners are already discussing the possibility of filing a class action lawsuit against Google. By the way, such conversations already took place last year, after many Pixel 3 owners complained about various defects in their gadgets. Regarding the current problems of the Pixel 3 models, the company has no answer yet. The situation is complicated by the fact that by this time the warranty for these devices has already expired.