“Plays on four instruments”: Makeeva brought out an adult stepson

Actress Anastasia Makeeva, who recently married her chosen one Roman Malkov, was first published, accompanied by her husband and his son Andrei.

Trinity attended the Family Awards – 2021 ceremony, which took place in one of the metropolitan restaurants this Tuesday, June 15.

Anastasia Makeeva received a prize in the category “Love without Borders”. It is worth noting that the actress looked very happy at the ceremony. She willingly answered questions and laughed merrily.

In denim outfits: Oksana Domnina in a jacket with stripes and ripped jeans was published together with Roman KostomarovThe star spouses were guests of the Family Awards – 2021.

The star said that she met her stepson Andrei back in April and managed to get along with him. The son of Roman Malkov is 16 years old and he is a creatively gifted person.

“Andrey plays four musical instruments, including the organ,” Anastasia Makeeva boasted of the guy’s talents.

For the release, the actress chose an outfit that refers to the image of the main character of the cult Hollywood film Pretty Woman, played by Julia Roberts.

Anastasia Makeeva dressed in a caramel-colored dress with a print in white polka dots, accentuating the waist with a strap, and completing the look with a hat.

See also: