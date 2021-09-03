Putin did not rule out the holding of new Olympic Games in Russia :: Others :: RBC Sport

According to the president, the country can apply for the Games, including in the Far East, but “it’s too early to talk about this, we need to count everything.”

Read us on News News

Photo: Global Look Press



Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) said that he did not rule out the holding of the Olympic Games in the country, including the Far East, TASS reports.

“Unfortunately, there are fewer and fewer applicants in the world to host the Olympic Games,” Putin said at the WEF plenary session.

“But we have always supported [олимпийское движение]and I hope that the principles of Olympism will not be perverted, including there will be no impurities of a political nature, ”the head of state noted.

“If everything goes as I say, then we do not exclude the possibility of holding the Olympic Games in the Russian Federation, the Far East and Vladivostok are one of the promising venues,” Putin answered when asked about a possible bid to host the Olympic Games in Vladivostok in 2036. However, he noted that “it’s too early to talk about it, we need to count everything”.

Vladivostok announced a desire to apply for the 2036 Olympics



On the eve of the mayor of Vladivostok, Konstantin Shestakov, said that the city could apply to host the 2036 Summer Olympics.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia was preparing several applications to host the 2036 Summer Olympics. Among the possible cities that could host them are Kazan and St. Petersburg.

Other potential candidates for these Games are London, Istanbul, Berlin, Tel Aviv – from Europe. Ahmedabad and Jakarta were named as cities from Asia, Montreal and Guadalajara from North America.

On the territory of Russia, the Olympic Games were held twice – in 1980 in Moscow (USSR) and in 2014 in Sochi. In 2024, the Summer Olympics will be held in Paris, in 2028 in Los Angeles, in 2032 in Brisbane.