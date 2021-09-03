Putin did not rule out the possibility of holding the Olympic Games in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the opinion that Russia can host the Olympic Games.

– Unfortunately, there are fewer and fewer applicants in the world to host the Olympic Games. Firstly, these are expensive activities. Secondly, they are related to the present day, and, as you know, it is illuminated, unfortunately, by the issues of a pandemic and the fight against infectious diseases.

But we have always supported the Games, and I hope that the principles of Olympism will not be perverted, including there will be no impurities of a political nature. If everything goes as I say, then we do not rule out the possibility of holding the Olympic Games in the Russian Federation. The Far East and Vladivostok are one of the most promising areas. It’s too early to talk about this, you need to count everything– said Putin during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

In 2014, the Olympic Games were held in Sochi, and in 1980 – in Moscow.

Vladivostok Mayor Konstantin Shestakov said the city could host the Games in 2036. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the competition could be hosted by St. Petersburg and Kazan.