Real Madrid wants to buy Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Erling Holann in the summer of 2022 (Marca)

Real Madrid are going to make three high-profile transfers at once in the summer of 2022.

According to Marca, the main goal of the Blancos will be the signing of PSG striker Kilian Mbappé, who could not be bought in August for 180 million euros. In January, the Spaniards will begin negotiations with the French player and his agents on the terms of a personal contract, since there are only six months left until the expiration of his agreement with PSG.

In addition to Mbappé, Florentino Perez is targeting Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who can also be signed as a free agent, and Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Holann.

For the transfer of the Norwegian striker, you will have to pay 75 million euros, as well as pay a solid commission to the player’s agent Mino Raiola.

Of course, in order to crank up all three transfers, the management of “Real” will have to do the impossible, because each of the above players is hunted by several European giants with great financial capabilities at once.

Pogba and Mbappe have already expressed their desire to play for Madrid, their contracts expire in the summer.

Holann’s contract runs until 2024.

