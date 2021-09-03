Review of the children’s tablet Huawei MatePad T10

Table of Contents

Positioning

This summer, Huawei presented a children’s tablet called the MatePad T10 on the Russian market. I don’t think it’s worth talking about the positioning of this model in detail – everything should be very clear from the name.

But the main question is: what is childish about it?

I hasten to disappoint a little, but now no one wants to come up with something new and original, well, or there are no such opportunities. Actually, therefore, the new MatePad T10 is a regular budget tablet equipped with some applications for children, which comes with a silicone case with a stylus.

Separately, it should be said about the software. In my understanding, it should be adapted to the mentality in whose country it is sold. In this case, I mean that games, fairy tales, cartoons and educational programs should be at least in Russian.

However, with the MatePad T10, you get BabyBus Fun Journey, Azoomee learning platform, Oomee flip games, Oomee lake games, Arty mouse, Darwin training video in English, Sema’s Lab videos from two African American boy and girl, and everything in the same spirit!

Of course, there is also completely localized content, like Baby Panda’s World. But the application and its characters are made in a classic Chinese version with all the emotions, movements and other chips. I have nothing against Chinese culture, but the tablet is sold in Russia, and I would like to have at least some of our characters in a children’s device: a kolobok, pigs, bears, wolves, and so on.









Once upon a time I had a BB-mobile First Tab on my review. Despite its origin, inside the tablet there were: “ivi for children”, an interactive fairy tale about pigs, the domestic animated series “Innovators”, an entertainment program “Pinkod” with smeshariki and much more. Yes, he had his own troubles, but the content was completely localized and adapted for our country.

Returning to the Huawei MatePad T10. Today it can be bought for 15,000 rubles in the 2/32 GB version.

Set

Tablet

Baby case and stylus

Power adapter

Type-C cable

Card Extraction Tool

Quick Start Guide

Warranty card





Specifications

Operating system Google Android 10 + EMUI 10 CPU HiSilicon Kirin 710A chipset, 14 nm, 8 cores (4 × Cortex A73 2.0 GHz + 4 × Cortex A53 1.7 GHz)

GPU: Mali-G51 Memory 2 GB RAM, 32 GB internal storage

MicroSD slot up to 512GB Display 9.7 ″, IPS, 1280 × 800 pixels, 156 PPI Network Wi-Fi a / b / g / n / ac DualBand, Bluetooth 5.0 (BLE, SBC, AAC, LDAC HD, HWA Audio) NFC No Connectors USB 2.0, OTG (5V / 1A) Cameras Main 5 MP, f / 2.2, autofocus

Front 2 MP, f / 2.4 Positioning GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou Sensors Sveta

Hall

Gyroscope

Compass Sound 2 speakers, Histen 6.1 audio effects

2 microphones Battery 5100 mAh, wired charging – adapter 5V / 1A The weight 797 grams Dimensions (edit) 247x176x14 mm Price 15,000 rubles

Appearance

Here is a typical budget tablet in a classic design: a rectangular shape, sloping edges, glass in the front and a metal panel on the back and a plastic insert for Bluetooth / Wi-Fi signal transmission. The color is only dark blue.





The kit, as I wrote earlier, comes with a blue silicone shockproof case with a green handle-stand. A stylus is attached to it on a string; it can be hidden in a special groove in the case.

This cheerful accessory not only plays the role of protecting the device, but also knows how to turn into a stand. To do this, it is necessary to bend the rubber leg-arc in the opposite direction. By the way, it can also serve as a handle for carrying the tablet.

The stylus is simple: it is made of plastic, and has a soft “pad” at the end. Another question is that this gadget works very badly. The screen sometimes hardly understands the touch, you have to poke at the display several times. I didn’t have enough nerves for this, so I carefully put the stylus in place and forgot about it.

Theoretically, the stylus could be like the M-Pencil, but the price of the tablet would have risen sharply by 5-6 thousand. And it makes no sense to pay a third of the price for this accessory.

The oleophobic coating of the screen is of high quality, fingerprints are almost invisible. It is very good.

At the top there are two microphones, a power button and a volume rocker.

On the right is a slot for a microSD memory card, a regular 3.5 mm audio jack, USB-C (this is a twist!) And a speaker (the same one is installed on the left).





On the back there is a camera. The lens sticks out a little from the body, although it could have been made flush with the rear panel.

Total: a familiar tablet with a good build and a fun case-stand.

Display

It seems to me that when buying any children’s devices (smartphone, tablet, watch, monitor), first of all, you need to pay attention to the quality of the screen. By about 6-7 years of age, the human eye is fully formed. Therefore, it is important that a child under 7 years old, if looking at the display, then at least with a high resolution and large viewing angles.

The first parameter allows the eye to get used to a clear image, like in a book, the second is responsible for the correct perception of the picture by the right and left eyes. Think of low-quality TFT panels, where one eye sees a bright picture and the other dim.

Tablet Huawei MatePad T10 is equipped with a 9.7-inch IPS-matrix with a resolution of 1280×800 pixels. The density of points comes out in the region of 156 PPI. Is this density enough for a child to watch content? It seems to me that it is not enough. There are no complaints about the viewing angles: although they are not the largest, the image is not distorted, the brightness drops slightly.

By the way, about brightness. It is 350 cd / m2. This is enough to comfortably look at the screen even during the day.

I did not measure the color rendition, but it is also noticeable to the naked eye that it is so-so.

The sensitivity of the “wheelbarrow” sensor seemed to me low. Periodically, the screen does not understand the touch. I am generally silent about the stylus – it is almost useless thing.

Total: a simple display with more or less normal brightness.

Working hours

The inside of the Huawei MatePad T10 has a 5100mAh battery. This capacity is enough for 7 hours of games or 9 hours of video playback at maximum brightness. Good performance. Considering that a child will most likely sit at the device for no more than one hour a day (if you really adhere to the recommendations), one charge of the device should be enough for a week.





The kit includes a 5V / 1A power adapter. It feeds the tablet well for a very long time (I generally put it at night). I advise you to buy an adapter with a higher power.

“Iron”

The tablet has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory. The RAM is extremely small, but the built-in memory is quite enough, since even with the installed applications there is still about 20 GB free. In any case, you can put a microSD card (maximum 512 GB).

In this case, we are dealing with the HUAWEI Kirin 710A chip. Introduced it in May 2020. The single-chip platform is assembled at the facilities of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. Interestingly, the Kirin 710 was created using the 12 nm process technology, and the 710A version was already at 14 nm. Read more about the chip here.

I did not seriously test the processor, since it is clear that the tablet is unlikely to be loaded with PUBG or Call of duty at maximum settings. But even on the smallest, the device can hardly digest such games. His destiny is “runners” and simple adventure games, and, most likely, something like “Talking Cat”, “Goat Simulator” and so on.

Surprisingly, I did not notice any serious lags or system brakes. The tablet works quite adequately for its price and parameters.

The speakers in the MatePad T10 are stereo, the volume is high, there is no distortion, the sound is clear and pleasant.

Examples of photos from cameras





Child mode

In order to enter this mode, you need to launch the “Kids” application on the main screen at the bottom right. Next, you enter your password to log in.

Your child’s profile includes name, gender, and age. There are also the main parameters:

– Eye protection. It includes UV filtering, bad posture notifications (for example, if the child lies on their back and looks up at the tablet), rough road notifications (the tablet accelerometer starts tracking vibration) and e-book mode (everything turns gray) …

Time management. This is where you set the daily limit (from 30 minutes to 240 minutes), the duration of one session (from 15 minutes to 60 minutes or no limit), breaks between sessions (from 5 minutes to 60 minutes).

In fact, an extremely useful thing. My daughter plays on a smartphone with a large diagonal, and there I do not set any time limits. And it would be worth it, since pulling the child away from the toy is not an easy task.

Application management. Here you set the programs that the child can see.

Content management. The photos and videos available for the child are indicated.

An original nuance. To log into your account, you need to enter a password each time. Each time the numbers are reversed. Apparently, so that the child does not pick up the password, remembering the buttons that the parent pressed.

The main screen is an animated picture with applications: BabyBus, Azoome, Star, Kids App and Painting. Hmmm, the impression that you are teaching the child the English language.

A bird sits on a branch on the right. If you click on it, the background music will play. From the bottom right on the bank of the river a little monkey is blinking its eyes merrily. When you touch it, you get to the section:

Voice recorder. An ordinary voice recorder with cool animation.

Camera. The application is launched in a pleasant interface for children. Can take pictures with rear and selfie cameras.

Multimedia. Here are photographs from the camera, recordings from the voice recorder and drawings.

Painting. A simple drawing program. There are several brushes and an eraser, you can add geometric shapes or your own pictures.

Azoomee. “Offers a variety of inspiring shows, instructive stories, exciting science lessons, hands-on workshops and games that help kids create, learn and grow freely and safely. Your kids can enjoy access to Azoomee content for free for 12 ”. The application interface is in Russian, but inside the program – in English. Actually, like all other content: “Darwin”, “Sema’s Lab” with two cute African American guys, “Jiwi’s machines”, “The Happons Family” and so on. You can watch the child without translation, but he is unlikely to understand some of the episodes.

“Baby Panda’s World”. But here it is much more fun, since both the interface is in Russian and the voice acting. There are many very simple games on different topics: somewhere you need to paint, somewhere to take part in races, somewhere to help a panda brush his teeth, and so on.

The Stack section is essentially the same as Azoomee. And the BabyBus section launches Baby Panda’s World. In the Kids App section, you can install additional games and programs specifically for children.

When the time limit has expired, the following message appears on the tablet screen: “Hello! Time is over! Help mom and dad! “

In general, I can say that even an adult can hardly figure out the interface of the Azoomee program, some pictures lead to the same programs, the interface of the main page is in English, exits from applications work differently: somewhere you have to swipe from right to left with corner of the screen, somewhere you have to slide your finger from the bottom up, somewhere there are arrows “Back”. Moreover, the “touch” sometimes barely responds.

Impressions

I think the conclusions suggest themselves: before you is a budget tablet, focused more on a European audience who value Chinese culture. For the Russian user, you will find only a few programs here.

It seems to me that it is impossible to approach the issue of children’s things on the “and so it will do” type. In an amicable way, Huawei had to come to an agreement with representatives of Smeshariki, Fixikov, Masha and the Bear and create with them cool, unique game content for the Russian user. “Partner” with IVI and add children’s cartoons and films. Agree with KinoPoisk, because it belongs to Yandex, which is already fully present in the MatePad T10 tablet.

Of the obvious shortcomings – “tight” sensory layer.

Of the obvious positive aspects – the price, operating time, the presence of built-in children’s programs and the full management of “Parental Control”.

Let me remind you that Huawei MatePad T10 now costs 15,000 rubles.