RFU banned Lokomotiv from registering new players

Lokomotiv has been active in the transfer market in recent days. The railroad workers signed Alexis Beck Beck from French Cana, Faustino Anjorin from English Chelsea, Girano Kerk from Dutch Utrecht, and Konstantin Maradishvili from CSKA. All these players have already been announced for Lokomotiv, and the last three – on September 2, the day before the meeting of the RFU Dispute Resolution Chamber.