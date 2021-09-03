RFU banned Lokomotiv from registering new players

Today a meeting of the Dispute Resolution Chamber of the Russian Football Union (RFU) took place, following which Moscow Lokomotiv was prohibited from registering new players. This was reported on the official website of the RFU.
The reason for the punishment was the proceedings at the request of the Georgian defender Solomon Kverkvelia. He filed a complaint against the club demanding the payment of an award for achieving sports results in the 2019/20 season, in which Lokomotiv won silver medals. Kverkvelia played only nine matches for the railroad that season.
As stated in the decision, the ban can be lifted if Lokomotiv fulfills its obligations to Kverkvelia.
Lokomotiv has been active in the transfer market in recent days. The railroad workers signed Alexis Beck Beck from French Cana, Faustino Anjorin from English Chelsea, Girano Kerk from Dutch Utrecht, and Konstantin Maradishvili from CSKA. All these players have already been announced for Lokomotiv, and the last three – on September 2, the day before the meeting of the RFU Dispute Resolution Chamber.
Solomon Kverkvelia, 29, played in the Russian Championship for Rubin, Lokomotiv and Rotor, where he spent the last season on loan. Before the start of the new season, the Georgian footballer hoped to conclude a contract with a European club from the top 5, but so far remains unemployed.