Ripple Co-Founder Says Bitcoin Needs to Move to PoS | Blockchain24

Ripple’s Chris Larsen called on regulators to “punish” bitcoiners, and called Vitalik Buterin a “hero.” The co-founder of the SEC-targeted cryptocurrency is convinced that regulators will not tolerate Bitcoin mining due to its energy consumption.

During his recent talk on the Investing in Integrity podcast, Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen urged the Bitcoin community to “make a damn code change” to move from energy-intensive proof of work (PoW) to sustainable Proof of Stake (PoS).

However, he believes that a small group of elite developers, miners and exchange operators will not volunteer for such drastic changes, predicting that regulators should intervene.

Describing Bitcoin as the “dirtiest” cryptocurrency on the planet, Larsen says governments will have to ditch zero-emission loans for companies that have access to it. He also believes that some licenses for the transfer of money will be taken away.

Larsen, sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, describes the narrative that using more energy will lead to a greener future as “propaganda.”

“Regulators should punish such nonsense. I think they should. Take away (from BTC operators) money transfer licenses. This will put them in line, ”demanded Larsen.

Ripple’s boss argues that there is no such thing as “green” mining of cryptocurrencies, and renewable energy sources can be used to produce “green steel, green aluminum” and “green concrete”, among other things.

Vitalik is a “hero”

The Ripple boss also praised Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, even calling him a “hero” for his determination to abandon PoW.

The second largest blockchain is expected to move to PoS next year, and the recent London hard fork is an important step.

He also believes that Buterin is the “smartest” person in the cryptocurrency industry.

Larsen also noted that Zcash (ZEC), following Ethereum, switched from POW to POS, expecting this to start a broader trend.