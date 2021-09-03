Ripple Receives Permission To View Binance Securities Records | Blockchain24

U.S. District Judge Sarah Netburn approved Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s petition for filing XRP on the Binance crypto exchange.

On August 2, the legal group representing Garlinghouse reportedly approached Binance Holdings Limited to provide documents “relevant to this case and not otherwise available.” The document indicated that the Ripple CEO was looking for evidence based on his sincere belief that Binance possesses unique documents and information pertaining to the case. These records relate to XRP transactions allegedly conducted by Garlinghouse, and may serve as evidence that he has carried out transactions outside the jurisdiction of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“Mr. Garlinghouse is seeking disclosure on the basis of a good faith belief that Binance Holdings Limited has unique documents and data relating to this case and, in particular, the process by which XRP transactions were carried out on foreign platforms, allegedly on behalf of the defendant “, – says the cover letter to the petition

Ripple’s legal team cited Section 5 of the Securities Act of 1933, which stated that the alleged illegal XRP sales refer only to domestic sales and issuance of securities. The lawyer stated that Garlinghouse’s XRP sales were “primarily carried out on digital asset trading platforms outside of the US” and were not subject to the laws cited by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

As a reminder, in a lawsuit filed in December 2020, the SEC argued that Ripple and its executives, CEO Brad Garlinghouse and executive chairman Chris Larsen, sold unregistered securities and made $ 1.3 billion in profits from unregistered securities sales in for eight years.